BREAKING: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC challenging arrest by CBI in connection with excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court for release from jail, challenging his arrest and remand by the Delhi High Court in the excise policy case. His plea follows former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s recent bail, with the Supreme Court likely to review the case soon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court with a plea to be released from jail as he faces an investigation in the Delhi excise policy case. His appeal, filed on Monday, challenges both his arrest and the subsequent remand orders issued by the Delhi High Court.

Kejriwal, who is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), disputes the high court’s August 5 decision. The Delhi High Court upheld his arrest, ruling that the CBI had presented sufficient evidence to justify his detention and remand. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is now seeking bail, asserting that the grounds for his arrest are not valid.



Arvind Kejriwal passes flag hoisting responsibility to Atishi for August 15 event; check details

The Supreme Court is expected to consider Kejriwal's plea for an urgent hearing, with Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud likely to review the case. This development comes shortly after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & others in connection with excise policy case

Sisodia, who had been detained for 17 months in connection with the same excise policy investigation, was released on August 9. The court had noted that Sisodia’s prolonged detention, combined with the uncertainty of trial completion, infringed upon his fundamental right to liberty and a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Although he received interim bail for 21 days in May for Lok Sabha election campaigning, he has remained in detention. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED case, recognizing that he had been incarcerated for over 90 days. Despite this, he remained in custody due to his subsequent arrest by the CBI on June 26.

Latest Videos