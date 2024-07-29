Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal & others in connection with excise policy case

    The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in Rouse Avenue Court in connection with Excise policy case.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in Rouse Avenue Court in connection with Excise policy case.

    This move came a day after Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal urged the people of Haryana to avenge the "insult" of jailing her husband in a "false" case by ensuring the party's win in the upcoming Assembly election.

    She claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "jealous" of Arvind Kejriwal for the work he has done for AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab.

    Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case tied to the alleged excise policy scam. Although the Supreme Court granted him interim bail, he remains in jail due to a related arrest by the CBI.

    More to follow

