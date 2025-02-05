Delhi CM Atishi calls 2025 elections as 'Dharam Yudh', a battle between work and hooliganism

 

ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate for Kalkaji, Atishi, on Wednesday, expressed her views on the ongoing elections, calling them more than just a regular election.  

"This is the Delhi election; this is not just any election. This is a religious war. This is a battle between good and evil. This is a battle between work and hooliganism. And wherever we are going, the people of Delhi are with work. And it is absolutely clear to everyone that they do not want hooliganism in Delhi," she said, highlighting the contrast between AAP's work-focused approach and the alleged actions of the opposition.  

Atishi also criticized the role of the Delhi Police, accusing them of supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the election process. She said, "Delhi Police can do anything, Delhi Police is openly allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest the election. On one side is the hooliganism of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other side is the full support of Delhi Police."  

Addressing an incident in her Kalkaji constituency, Atishi claimed that money was caught at several locations where BJP officials were present. She noted, "In the Kalkaji assembly, at many locations where officials associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party were present, we caught money, the Election Commission's flying squad came, but Delhi Police didn't reach."  

In her appeal to voters, Atishi encouraged Delhi residents to vote for progress and the improvements they've seen under the AAP government.  

She said, "I would appeal to the people to come out in large numbers and vote, vote for work, for the facilities they are getting in their lives, electricity, water, schools, neighbourhood clinics, bus travel, come to vote for these things, come to vote for work."  

The national capital recorded a slow voter turnout of 8.10 per cent as of 9 am in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.  

North East district of Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 10.70 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by South West district with 9.34 per cent.  

The New Delhi district recorded a sluggish turnout of 6.51 per cent.  

As per the ECI, the Central district recorded a turnout of 6.67 per cent, East 8.21 per cent, North 7.12 per cent, North West 7.66 per cent, Shahdara 8.92 per cent, South 8.43 per cent, South East 8.36 per cent and West 6.76 per cent.  

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

