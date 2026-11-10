Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims of the Chawri Bazar building collapse. Authorities have arrested three contractors as rescue teams struggle to navigate the dense, narrow lanes of Old Delhi's incident site.

Delhi Building Collapse Compensation Announced

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the seven people who lost their lives in the Chawri Bazar building collapse. The Delhi government said it stands firmly with the affected families and is committed to extending all possible assistance to them during this difficult time. On Thursday, the three-storey under-construction building collapsed at Gali Sheesh Mahal, Gali Shehatara, near Ajmeri Gate, in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar area at around 10:30 am.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Three contractors have been arrested in connection with the collapse of an under-construction building in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area, which claimed two lives, as rescue operations continued on Friday to locate people feared trapped beneath the debris, Delhi Police said. The arrested contractors have been identified as Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan, all residents of Village Sirohi, Tehsil Dauj, in Haryana's Faridabad district. They have been arrested in connection with a case registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in relation to the incident, police said.

Rescue Operation Challenges

According to the details of the incident, unauthorised construction on the second and third floors is suspected to have given way, bringing down the entire structure. The narrow and densely populated locality has posed significant challenges for rescue teams. The building is situated at the end of a dead-end lane barely three feet wide, making it inaccessible to motorised vehicles, rescue trucks and heavy earthmoving machinery. As a result, rescuers, medical personnel and more than 30 MCD zonal labourers had to reach the site on foot. Debris was primarily cleared manually, with teams also deploying compact equipment to facilitate the rescue operation.

Administrative Action

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered the immediate suspension of the area's Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) following the incident. She also directed that an FIR be registered against the contractor.

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