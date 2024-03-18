Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi: Chain snatchers in Chanakyapuri target jogger, he turns out to be encounter specialist

    Two chain snatchers in Delhi's Chanakyapuri targeted a jogger in the park. However, the duo did not have any idea that the latter was not an ordinary person, but a decorated Delhi Police officer and an encounter specialist.

    Delhi Chain snatchers in Chanakyapuri target jogger, he turns out to be encounter specialist gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    When two snatchers in Delhi's Chanakyapuri targeted a man, little did they know what they got themselves into. Vinod Badola, an encounter specialist from the Delhi Police Special Cell was out for an evening walk in Nehru Park, when he was attacked by two miscreants.

    They had no idea that the individual they were going after was a highly skilled Delhi Police encounter specialist. According to media reports, the snatchers tried to take away the chain of encounter specialist Vinod Badola but failed in their attempt to do so.

    The complaint further stated that the kidnappers pulled out a weapon, attacked Badola, and threatened to shoot him.  After snatching the chain, they walked away. But, Badola, 48, decided to take on the criminals on his own. 

    Badola, a member of the Delhi Police's special cell, engaged the kidnappers in combat after pursuing them on foot. The 48-year-old, despite his injuries, disarmed and pinned one of the kidnappers to the ground, according to media report, while the other managed to escape.

    After alerting the police control room (PCR), Badola and the cops began looking for the second criminal. This criminal too was apprehended. According to the police, the snatchers were identified as Gaurav and Pawan Dev.  During the interrogation, it was found that both the accused have several cases registered against them.

    The report also stated that Badola has participated in a number of high-profile operations and interactions. Delhi's business community was terrified of mobster Nitu Dabodia, who was apprehended by Badola and his squad in 2013. Meanwhile, Vinod Badola is a recipient of the President's award for his bravery and has also dismantled various terror modules.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur anr

    Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of polls, says sources

    BREAKING: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod? anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod?

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins

    Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms license case AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms license case

    Recent Stories

    Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress', Triptii Dimri's 'Afghaani Snow' release in trouble? Here's what we know ATG

    Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress', Triptii Dimri's 'Afghaani Snow' release in trouble? Here's what we know

    Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur anr

    Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur

    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan' RBA

    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan'

    7 amazing benefits of watermelon in summer rkn eai

    7 amazing benefits of watermelon in summer

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of polls, says sources

    BREAKING: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon