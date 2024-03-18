Delhi: Chain snatchers in Chanakyapuri target jogger, he turns out to be encounter specialist

Two chain snatchers in Delhi's Chanakyapuri targeted a jogger in the park. However, the duo did not have any idea that the latter was not an ordinary person, but a decorated Delhi Police officer and an encounter specialist.

When two snatchers in Delhi's Chanakyapuri targeted a man, little did they know what they got themselves into. Vinod Badola, an encounter specialist from the Delhi Police Special Cell was out for an evening walk in Nehru Park, when he was attacked by two miscreants.

They had no idea that the individual they were going after was a highly skilled Delhi Police encounter specialist. According to media reports, the snatchers tried to take away the chain of encounter specialist Vinod Badola but failed in their attempt to do so.

The complaint further stated that the kidnappers pulled out a weapon, attacked Badola, and threatened to shoot him. After snatching the chain, they walked away. But, Badola, 48, decided to take on the criminals on his own.

Badola, a member of the Delhi Police's special cell, engaged the kidnappers in combat after pursuing them on foot. The 48-year-old, despite his injuries, disarmed and pinned one of the kidnappers to the ground, according to media report, while the other managed to escape.

After alerting the police control room (PCR), Badola and the cops began looking for the second criminal. This criminal too was apprehended. According to the police, the snatchers were identified as Gaurav and Pawan Dev. During the interrogation, it was found that both the accused have several cases registered against them.

The report also stated that Badola has participated in a number of high-profile operations and interactions. Delhi's business community was terrified of mobster Nitu Dabodia, who was apprehended by Badola and his squad in 2013. Meanwhile, Vinod Badola is a recipient of the President's award for his bravery and has also dismantled various terror modules.