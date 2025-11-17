A suspected white-collar terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed, linked to Red Fort car bomb blast in Delhi, was allegedly preparing to carry out a major fidayeen attack on December 6, investigators have said.

A suspected white-collar terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed, linked to Red Fort car bomb blast in Delhi, was allegedly preparing to carry out a major fidayeen attack on December 6, investigators have said. Interrogation of the arrested suspects revealed that Dr Shaheen Shahid was central to the plot.

43-year-old Dr Shaheen Shahid, branded “Madam Surgeon” within the underground codes of the JeM’s medic-driven network accused of the November 10 New Delhi car blast and of preparing synchronised attacks across six major Indian cities. Arrested in Faridabad, Shaheen has been described by investigators as a crucial operative whose digital imprints — seized devices, handwritten diaries and covert planning notes — now form the backbone of the case.

'D-6 Mission' To 'Avenge Babri Demolition'

Documents allegedly map out a chilling blueprint: A December 6 strike, crafted to “avenge” the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. The dossier details a “D-6 Mission,” extensive target matrices, recruitment scripts, financial trails and encrypted communication playbooks. Along with Shaheen, investigators have spotlighted Kashmiri doctors Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Umar Un Nabi, who allegedly slipped deeper into the JeM orbit in 2021.

The probe has also unearthed an alleged Rs 20-lakh hawala pipeline, channelled through a JeM handler to fuel the module’s operational grid — a war chest suspected to have funded recruitments, hideouts, secure devices and reconnaissance missions. Authorities have now launched a granular audit of Shaheen’s financial ecosystem across three Kanpur accounts, two in Lucknow and two in Delhi, scouring every suspicious transfer, cash outflow and unexplained deposit for potential foreign-linked anomalies.

Parallel teams are reconstructing Shaheen’s footprints in Kanpur, particularly at GSVM Medical College, where she served until her sudden, unexplained disappearance. Officials are retrieving entry registers, duty charts, visitor logs and accommodation histories covering January to October 2025.

She lived in an L-Block residence, maintained polite rapport with other women on campus, and abruptly vanished in December 2013 after handing over her HOD duties assuring she would return on January 4, 2014. She never did.

For months, official notices went unanswered. In 2016, staff dispatched to her registered address discovered it was incorrect. By 2021, she was formally terminated.

Interrogations now suggest that in March 2022, the module travelled to Turkiye to meet ISI handler Abu Ukasha, allegedly receiving the unmistakable “green signal” for the December 6 plot. The reconstructed timeline tracks a gradual radicalisation: ideological drift beginning around 2010, deeper induction into JeM channels in 2015–16, and full-fledged operational structuring from 2021 under Pakistan-based handlers.

A former GSVM staff member remembered her transformation taking root after 2010, following contact with an Indian-origin doctor overseas who introduced her to polarising videos and literature. Her attire shifted, her conversations changed, and she repeatedly spoke of moving abroad.

By 2021, officials say, Shaheen’s ideological pivot was complete. When a relative questioned her abandonment of her marriage, profession and family, she allegedly said, "I have lived enough for myself. Now, it's time to repay the debt of my community."