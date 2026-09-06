Union Minister Piyush Goyal mourned the five victims of the Satya Niketan building collapse. At the Bharat Health Global Expo 2026, he hailed India as the 'Pharmacy of the World' and called for resilient global healthcare supply chains.

Goyal on Delhi Building Collapse

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday expressed his deep condolences over the tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. Speaking on the incident, Goyal said, "This is a very tragic incident. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Rescue operations are underway. I pray to God that everyone is brought out safely and the injured recover quickly. We began our program by expressing our condolences."

According to the AIIMS bulletin, five people are dead in the building collapse incident. Rescue operations are underway at the site, and teams of Delhi Police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Delhi Fire Service and other agencies are engaged in search and rescue efforts.

India as 'Pharmacy of the World'

Goyal, speaking on Bharat Health Global Expo 2026, said, "Today, India is recognized as a renowned global pharmacy—often referred to as the "Pharmacy of the World." Various organizations have frequently highlighted our strengths to the global community. This time, an effort has been made to bring the entire healthcare industry together so that the world can truly appreciate our capabilities. It is a novel and successful initiative; over time, it is on track to become the world's largest healthcare exhibition..."

The Minister attended the Expo along with Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal India must build resilient, globally integrated healthcare supply chains, strengthen its position as a trusted healthcare partner of the world and move beyond its success in generics towards greater research, development and innovation, said Goyal.

The Minister said that at a later stage, the platform could also be opened for country pavilions and partner countries, allowing foreign companies to showcase their products alongside Indian companies. He said this would enable India to demonstrate its capabilities with confidence and compete with the best globally.

Resilience in Healthcare Supply Chains

Highlighting the importance of resilience in supply chains, Goyal said that the world is increasingly looking for resilient supply chains and is not comfortable with excessive geographical dependence on one or two locations or with supply chains that could potentially be weaponised.

He noted that India had earlier lost ground in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Key Starting Materials (KSMs) for a variety of reasons and said that it was now time to restore resilience in the pharmaceutical supply chain. (ANI)