The Delhi Assembly Budget Session commenced with the traditional 'Kheer Ceremony'. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the 'Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi' vision, calling the budget a significant step towards realizing the dreams of Delhiites.

Kheer Ceremony Kicks Off Budget Session

The traditional 'Kheer Ceremony' kickstarted the Delhi Assembly Budget Session on Monday, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the vision of 'Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi' (Developed Delhi, Green Delhi) and saying this budget will prove to be an important step towards realizing the dreams of nearly 3 crore Delhiites.

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According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Gupta said the 'Kheer Ceremony' is not only the traditional beginning of the budget process, but also a symbol of the resolve for prosperity, auspiciousness, and public welfare, which will be reflected in the upcoming budget.

The 'Kheer Ceremony' was attended by farmers, school students, teachers, doctors, members of the transgender community, women drivers, and media persons, along with the Chief Minister. On this occasion, farmers honoured the Chief Minister by traditionally presenting her with a turban. Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, along with MLAs and several dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Budget to Accelerate Delhi's Development

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's second budget will accelerate the pace of Delhi's development. "This budget will not only strengthen infrastructure, but will also become a means to elevate the living standards of Delhiites. This budget is moving towards building a Delhi where citizens can live with better health facilities, excellent education, strong infrastructure, and a clean and green environment. In this budget, priority is being given to better facilities for students, strong infrastructure in the health sector, cleanliness, pollution control, and a green environment," CM Gupta said, according to the official statement.

Vision of 'Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi'

The Chief Minister said 'Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi' is not just a slogan, but a clear vision of the government, through which a positive, safe, and prosperous environment will be created where common people can live with happiness and satisfaction. "Last year, the government worked to change the direction of Delhi, and now, through this budget, concrete steps will be taken to improve the condition of the capital," she said.

CM Pledges Commitment to People of Delhi

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi, saying the government is working continuously with the blessings and trust of the people. "The government is committed to serving the people 24x7 and will continue to work every day to make Delhi better," she added.

The Delhi Assembly session has been adjourned till 11 AM on Tuesday.

The Budget Session of the Delhi legislative assembly for 2026-27 will commence today, and it will go on till March 25. (ANI)