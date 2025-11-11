The Delhi blast that killed 8 people is suspected to have links with a Faridabad terror module. Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad condemned the attack, alleging Pakistan's hand and calling for a boycott. 13 people are under scrutiny.

Cleric Condemns Attack, Alleges Pakistan Involvement

The Delhi Blast that killed 8 on Monday has possible links to the Faridabad terror module that was busted on Monday morning. The key accused in that case was identified as Dr Umar who was said to have links to the Lashkar. With police investigating a possible terror connection, Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad on Tuesday said that killing an innocent is the "biggest sin" in Islam. Alleging Pakistan's involvement in the blast in Delhi, he called for a complete boycott of the neighbouring country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is strictly prohibited in Islam. The killing of an innocent is the biggest sin. Innocents were killed (in the Delhi blast); they had no fault. They cannot be Muslims; they are Muslims just for name's sake. This is against Islam and has been done to defame Islam. We expel such people from Islam. It looks like there's Pakistan's hand behind it; there should be an investigation. If Pakistan's involvement is proven, their complete boycott is extremely important." Further, he called for strict action against Pakistan and the accused in connection with the explosives recovered. "Elections are going on, so they want that some trouble may arise, riots may occur. Our enemy nations are behind this; strict action should be taken against them," he said.

Probe Underway, 13 Under Scrutiny

According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur. The sources added that the i20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

Based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned in connection with the blast that claimed the lives of at least eight people. A person linked to the Faridabad module, is suspected to have been travelling in an i20 car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is also examining a viral social media post claiming a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) link in the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting later on Tuesday to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi. (ANI)