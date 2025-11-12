PM Modi visited victims of the Delhi car blast that killed 8 near Red Fort. Post-mortem reports show severe injuries. The NIA has formed a team to investigate the incident as a terrorist attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module.

PM Modi Visits Injured at Hospital

Soon after returning from his two-day visit to Bhutan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital to meet those injured in the recent Delhi blast. Upon landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi drove straight to LNJP Hospital, where he interacted with the injured and enquired about their health. He also wished them a speedy recovery. During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by senior officials and doctors about the condition of the victims and the treatment being provided.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

8 Killed in Blast; Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Injuries

At least eight people were killed near the Lal Quila Metro Station on Monday evening after a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car. According to sources, the initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi Blast victims revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma. Blast wave damage affected lungs, ears, and abdominal organs, rupturing eardrums, lungs, and intestines. The blast was potent. The causes of death include deep wounds and excessive bleeding, with cross-injury patterns indicating victims were thrown against walls or the ground.

During the postmortem examination, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing. The type of explosive used will be determined by forensic analysis. Most injuries were concentrated on the upper body, head, and chest.

NIA Forms Team to Probe Terror Angle

Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case. The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.

PM Modi is also set to chair the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to discuss the Delhi blast. (ANI)