Congress MP Manoj Tiwari condoled the deaths in the Delhi blast near Red Fort and urged a probe into a possible 'conspiracy'. He confirmed the Opposition will raise the matter in Parliament. Police suspect it was a fidayeen (suicide) attack.

Congress MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday condoled the demise of atleast 8 people in the Delhi blast which took place near Red Fort, and urged the government to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that any possible "conspiracy" should be brought forward to the public. He further expressed confidence in the opposition parties, including the Congress will be raising the issue of the blast and the law and order situation in Delhi in the upcoming Parliament session set to start on December 1.

"This incident is tragic... I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish for a speedy recovery for those who are injured because this incident occurred in India's capital, Delhi; therefore, the government should accept it as a challenge, and the culprits should be identified," the Congress MP told ANI. Calling for the government to ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again, he added, "If there is any conspiracy, it should also be brought to light and full efforts should be made to ensure that no such incident happens in the future."

Talking about the upcoming Parliament session, he added, "The session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been called from December 1. I am fully confident that we and the opposition together will raise this issue in Parliament and the government will give a detailed response on this and provide detailed information. For now, we express our condolences and concern in this regard." The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to take place from December 1 to December 19.

Victim's Body Reaches Hometown

Meanwhile, the body of Mohsin, one of the victims of the Delhi car blast near the historic Red Fort arrived at his hometown Meerut on Tuesday morning, plunging the area into deep sorrow. Mohsin, said to be in his early 30s, had gone to Delhi for business-related work when tragedy struck. According to reports, he was with Lokesh Agarwal, a trader from Amroha's Hasanpur, at the time of the explosion.

Police Suspect Fidayeen Attack in Red Fort Blast

The Delhi Police have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis from the dump emerging as crucial leads. Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle's movements and are now examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion.

According to officials, CCTV footage shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appears to be alone in the footage.

According to sources, police's initial investigation suggests that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen (suicide) attack. According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.

Investigators have also extended the analysis to Faridabad, using dump data to determine communication patterns between people possibly linked to the incident. IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analysis is being conducted to track devices that went inactive soon after the blast, potentially indicating deliberate attempts to evade detection. (ANI)