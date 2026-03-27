The Patiala House Court granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) a second 45-day extension to investigate the Delhi blast case. The agency requested more time following new arrests and the discovery of fresh evidence in the probe.

Court Grants Another 45-Day Extension

Patiala House Court has extended the period of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation in the Delhi blast case. The NIA sought a further extension of 45 days to complete the investigation.

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Earlier, the court had also extended the period for 45 days on February 13.

The Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma granted a further time of 45 days for the complete investigation after considering NIA's application. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana appeared for the NIA and prayed for the extension of the investigation period. An application was filed alongwith the report of the Prosecutor for the grant of extension.

The NIA on Monday moved an application through its special public prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana seeking further extension of the investigation period in relation to some accsued to complete the investigation. It was stated that the agency required some more time to investigate the case in view of the fresh arrest of Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, and new evidence surfaced in the case.

Previous Extension and Legal Framework

The Patiala House Court on February 13 extended the period of investigation for a further 45 days to conclude the investigation in the Delhi Blast case of November 2025. National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought an extension of 90 days extension to complete the investigation.

As per law, the period of investigation can be extended upto 180 days. The original period of investigation is 90 days.

The NIA has obtained the extension for the second time.

Case Background and Proceedings

A high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort on November 11, 2025.

Court Hearing and Arguments

Principal District and Session judge Pitambar Dutt had granted a further 45 days to NIA to complete the investigation in the Delhi blast Case. A hearing was held in a closed courtroom.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana had appeared for the NIA and submitted that the agency required more time to conclude the investigation in connection with new evidence come up in the case. He prayed to extend the period of investigation of further 90 days.

Advocate M S Khan alongwith advocate Rahul Sahani, appeared for Accused Dr. Shaheen Saeed, her husband Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and had opposed the prayer for extension. He had argued that there is no requirement to extend the period of extension as it has done the investigation in the prescribed period of 90 days.

Arrests in the Case

NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accsued persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb were arrested on different dates. (ANI)