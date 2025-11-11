SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Centre for 'intelligence failure' following a blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 8. CM Rekha Gupta offered condolences, and Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting.

CM expresses condolences, assures support

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for the "intelligence failure" in preventing the Delhi blast which killed atleast 8 people near the historic Red Fort. Questioning how such an explosion could take place in the national capital, especially near the area where the Prime Minister gives his yearly address every Independence Day. "We have full faith that the Prime Minister and the government will definitely reveal who is behind this, because of whom such a big incident happened at our capital, our symbol, from where the Prime Minister gives a speech on Independence Day. Why has our intelligence failed every time?" the SP chief asked sarcastically during a press conference here.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences over the recent blast near the Red Fort in the national capital. The chief minister called the incident unfortunate and assured that all relevant agencies are actively working to manage the situation. She also mentioned visiting the hospital to meet the injured and reiterated the government's support for their families, ensuring they do not face any hardships.

Case registered under UAPA, BNS

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

High-level security review, probe underway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening. The Delhi Police is focusing on the movements of the suspect, the suspected network from a university in Faridabad, and the nature of the explosive used in the incident, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday. (ANI)