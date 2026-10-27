The Delhi Bar Association has announced an indefinite strike protesting alleged police intimidation and the failure to arrest suspects in an advocate's assault case, demanding the suspension of the Shahdara ACP and SHO.

Delhi Bar Association Declares Indefinite Strike

The Coordination Committee of the Delhi Bar Association abstained from Judicial work on Tuesday. The Committee has now given a call for indefinite abstention from judicial work in protest of the registration of an FIR at Shahdara Police Station against advocates and Alleged threats to advocates in the police station by an ACP. The Committee said that judicial work shall be abstained from until the Suspension of the ACP and SHO of Shahdara Police Station. A circular for abstention was issued on Tuesday evening by advocate Neeraj, Chairman, Coordination Committee, after a meeting of the Committee resolving for indefinite abstention from Judicial work and reiterating its demand of immediate suspension of the ACP and SHO of Shahdara Police Station. New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA), Saket Bar Association, Central Delhi District Bar Association and others gave their support to the call of the coordination committee. Advocate Neeraj said that the abstention will be continued till the demand of suspension is fulfilled. NDBA has declared a protest march towards Delhi Police Headquarters from Patiala House court on October 29. NDBA Secretary Tarun Rana issued a circular on Tuesday.

Origin and Allegations Behind the Protest

The circular issued on Monday by the committee mentioned that the matter originated from an FIR concerning an incident in which Advocate Lalit Bansal sustained serious head injury following an assault. Advocate Amulya Ratan is the complainant in the said matter. The photograph depicts the head injury sustained by Advocate Lalit Bansal. It is further said that on the evening of 23rd October 2026, several advocates visited Police Station Shahdara in connection with the said incident and to seek appropriate legal action against the persons concerned. During their visit, the ACP and the SHO of Police Station Shahdara are stated to have assured the advocates that the persons named in the case would be arrested, the circular reads.

Escalation at Shahdara Police Station

The Committee circular said that it was further informed that the concerned accused persons were present at the police station at the relevant time. On October 24, the advocates came to know that the persons concerned had not been arrested and had reportedly been released. The circular mentioned that when advocates approached the police station to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter and to seek accountability in accordance with law, an incident involving ACP Manasvi Vashishta occurred. It is alleged that the ACP threatened and intimidated the advocates present. The Coordination Committee resolves to demand the immediate suspension of ACP Manasvi Vashishta and the concerned SHO, pending an impartial Inquiry, the circular said.