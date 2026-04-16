Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's security has been upgraded to Z Category after a series of bomb threats and a security breach. The new detail includes 24/7 protection by a specialised team, an escort car, and elite commandos.

Following a series of targeted bomb threats and a recent high-profile security breach, the security cover for the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has been upgraded to the Z Category. This decisive action comes after the Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker's office received approximately six to seven threatening emails via official channels. These threats, coupled with a recent security lapse where an intruder breached the Assembly gates and placed an unidentified object inside the Speaker's vehicle, have prompted an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of existing security protocols, according to the release.

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Details of Z Category Cover

Under the new Z Category security detail, Vijender Gupta will receive 24/7 protection from a specialised team. The upgraded measures include a dedicated escort car that will accompany the Speaker's convoy at all times. This security detail is led by a dedicated In-charge and supported by elite commandos to ensure constant surveillance and protection during all official movements and public appearances.

Assembly Premises Fortification

In coordination with security agencies, the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises are also undergoing a rigorous security fortification to ensure the safety of all members and staff. Automated boom barriers are being installed at every entry gate to facilitate mandatory, rigorous checks for all individuals and luggage entering the complex. Furthermore, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Quick Response Team (QRT) with Vehicle has been stationed on-site to maintain a constant patrol within the premises and neutralise any potential threats immediately, the release stated.

The upgrade reflects a zero-tolerance approach to threats against democratic institutions. The Assembly Secretariat has confirmed that these measures are proactive and necessary to maintain the sanctity and safety of the legislative process. The safety of constitutional heads and the integrity of the Assembly premises remain paramount, and these upgraded measures ensure that the Delhi Legislative Assembly remains a secure environment despite recent attempts to disrupt its functioning, the release added.