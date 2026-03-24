The Delhi Assembly and its Speaker, Vijender Gupta, received bomb threats via email, which also targeted the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station. The threats named several leaders, leading to a security inspection of the Assembly premises.

Bomb Threat Targets Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Legislative Assembly and its Speaker Vijender Gupta have received fresh threats via email, warning of a potential bombing at the Assembly premises.

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According to officials, the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station, located near the Assembly, also received a similar threat.

The threatening emails were sent early on Tuesday, with one reaching the Speaker's account at 7:49 AM and another to the Assembly's official email account at 7:28 AM. The emails mention several leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Following the threat, a sniffer dog squad was deployed at the Assembly to inspect the premises and ensure security. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the threats.

'Kheer Ceremony' Kicks Off Budget Session

Meanwhile, the traditional 'Kheer Ceremony' kick-started the Delhi Assembly Budget Session on Monday, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the vision of 'Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi' (Developed Delhi, Green Delhi) and said this budget will prove to be an important step towards realising the dreams of nearly 3 crore Delhiites.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Gupta said the 'Kheer Ceremony' is not only the traditional beginning of the budget process, but also a symbol of the resolve for prosperity, auspiciousness, and public welfare, which will be reflected in the upcoming budget.

The 'Kheer Ceremony' was attended by farmers, school students, teachers, doctors, members of the transgender community, women drivers, and media persons, along with the Chief Minister. On this occasion, farmers honoured the Chief Minister by traditionally presenting her with a turban.

Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, along with MLAs and several dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

CM Outlines Budget Priorities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's second budget will accelerate the pace of Delhi's development. "This budget will not only strengthen infrastructure, but will also become a means to elevate the living standards of Delhiites. This budget is moving towards building a Delhi where citizens can live with better health facilities, excellent education, strong infrastructure, and a clean and green environment. In this budget, priority is being given to better facilities for students, strong infrastructure in the health sector, cleanliness, pollution control, and a green environment," CM Gupta said, according to the official statement.

The Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly will conclude on Tuesday. (ANI)