Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Sheila Dikshit's son to challenge Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi

Sandeep Dikshit, son of former CM Sheila Dikshit, is contesting against Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat in the upcoming Delhi elections. This sets the stage for a high-stakes battle with the potential addition of BJP heavyweight Parvesh Verma, son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma, creating a triangular contest.

In a high-stakes political battle, Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late Sheila Dikshit, as its candidate for the New Delhi Assembly constituency in the upcoming Delhi elections. This move is expected to rekindle a long-standing rivalry in a constituency where three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit lost to Arvind Kejriwal in 2013 and 2015. Sandeep sees this election as an opportunity to recover his family's heritage and make amends, not merely a political struggle.

An intense campaign is anticipated from Sandeep Dikshit, a former MP who is well-known for his outspoken criticism of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). High-stakes drama and fierce rivalry are expected at the battle's epicentre, the New Delhi seat, which Kejriwal has controlled since 2013.

Adding another layer of intrigue to this contest is the possibility of a BJP heavyweight joining the fray. There are several rumours that Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a former West Delhi MP and the son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, may run for office. If this materialises, the election will pit two scions of former Chief Ministers against Kejriwal, making it a triangular battle of high-profile leaders.

The Congress party has already made waves with its first list of 21 candidates, which includes a mix of experienced leaders and young faces. Similar to its approach during the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP has declared its intention to run alone in Delhi. To protect its territory, especially in a seat as iconic as New Delhi, Kejriwal's party will depend on its history of effective government and grassroots engagement.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

