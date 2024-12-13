Bengaluru weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall till December 14 | Full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, warning of heavy rainfall over the next four days due to a low-pressure system. Coastal and inland areas, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and surrounding districts, are expected to experience moderate to heavy downpours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru warning of heavy rains over the next four days from Thursday. A low-pressure system across the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast is bringing heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry. The IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains in Urban Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, and surrounding districts, including Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara. Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also likely to experience heavy rainfall during this period.



Up until December 13, the IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru's cities and rural areas, as well as in Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara. Heavy rains are also predicted for coastal regions like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada until December 14. Bengaluru is expected to see temperatures ranging from 18 to 30 degrees Celsius. Also Read | Tamil Nadu WEATHER update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Chennai, other districts Intense rainstorms with thunderstorms can occur in coastal and inland locations.IMD scientist GS Patil claims that chilly air is being sent into southern India by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. "We expect moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas of the state, especially in the southern and coastal districts," he stated.

The recent rains brought on by Cyclone Fengal, which also impacted the area, are followed by this meteorological pattern. It is recommended that residents in Bengaluru and other impacted areas be ready for possible interruptions, such as traffic jams and waterlogging. For safety, authorities advise staying away from regions that are flooded and keeping up with weather reports. As the system of low pressure continues to travel across southern India, further rainfall projections and updates are anticipated. Also Read | Chaos at Istanbul Airport: Over 400 IndiGo flyers stranded in Turkey for over 24 hours without food, lodging

Latest Videos