Rajnath Singh attacks Congress, says one party tried to 'hijack' framing of Constitution (WATCH)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday criticized the Congress for deliberately ignoring the contributions of several leaders in the creation of the Indian Constitution.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday criticized the Congress for deliberately ignoring the contributions of several leaders in the creation of the Indian Constitution. He accused the party of attempting to "hijack and appropriate" the framing of the Constitution.

Singh, who is also the Defence Minister, began the debate in the Lok Sabha during a two-day discussion on the 75-year journey of India's Constitution. He highlighted that the Constitution enshrined religious freedom and clearly stated that the state would remain secular, with no official religion.

"This was stated by those who were dubbed communal by the people of the Congress," he said.

Singh stated that the Constitution was a reflection of the collective will of the people.

"Our Constitution touches upon social, economic, political, cultural life and shows the way for nation building. It is a roadmap to giving India its place in the world stage... It is the outcome of a series of historical events," he said.

"We must also remember those who were not part of the the Constituent Assembly but their ideas are part of it and they played an important role. We must remember Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar and several other such icons whose ideas strengthened the Constitution," Singh said.

