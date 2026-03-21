The Delhi Assembly's Budget Session from March 23-25 will see several firsts, including a live 'Vande Mataram' rendition and the launch of 'Vidhan Sathi', an AI-enabled chatbot to assist members with legislative research.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to commence its Budget Session from March 23 to 25, with Speaker Vijender Gupta reviewing House arrangements and announcing several first-of-its-kind initiatives, including a live rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and an AI-enabled chatbot for legislative research.

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According to a press release issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Speaker Vijender Gupta said the forthcoming Budget Session must stand as a reflection of the finest parliamentary traditions. "The forthcoming Budget Session must stand as a reflection of the finest parliamentary traditions, where debate is informed, conduct is measured, and every intervention contributes meaningfully to public purpose. We approach this session with a shared commitment to uphold the dignity of the House and to ensure deliberations of the highest standard," Speaker Gupta said.

The Speaker conducted a comprehensive review within the Assembly House to assess preparedness across all operational and procedural aspects, with a clear emphasis on ensuring the smooth, efficient, and orderly conduct of proceedings. The press release said special attention has been given to synchronising efforts across legislative, security, and technical teams, with all systems placed in full readiness ahead of the session.

Key Initiatives for the Session

Modernising the House

As part of the continued push towards technology-enabled legislative functioning, tablets have been placed on the desks of all Members, enabling seamless and real-time access to legislative business, official documents, and House proceedings.

Fostering National Spirit

In a move aimed at reinforcing the solemn and national character of the House, the Speaker has directed that the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' will be played live by an eminent singer at the commencement of proceedings and simultaneously displayed on the screens within the House, creating a shared moment of national spirit and collective reflection at the outset of each sitting.

AI-Powered Legislative Research

"In a significant first-of-its-kind initiative, the Delhi Legislative Assembly will roll out 'Vidhan Sathi', an in-house AI-enabled chatbot designed to function as a dedicated legislative research assistant for Members. The platform will provide structured, data-backed responses, assist in the analysis of Bills, Acts, and policy matters, and enable Members to engage with legislative business with greater clarity and depth," the press release said.

With this step, the Delhi Legislative Assembly becomes the first Assembly in the country to introduce its own AI-driven research interface within legislative functioning.

Focus on Delhi Budget 2026

The Budget for the National Capital Territory of Delhi is scheduled to be presented in the House on March 24, 2026, marking a key highlight of the session and setting the stage for important financial and policy deliberations.

The release said the upcoming Budget Session assumes particular significance in the legislative calendar, as key financial and policy matters are set to be deliberated, shaping the governance and developmental trajectory of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly will be held from March 23 to 25, 2026. (ANI)