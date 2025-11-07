A technical malfunction in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system at Delhi's IGI Airport has delayed at least 100 flights. Airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet issued advisories, asking flyers to check their flight status before travel.

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet on Friday issued advisories alerting passengers about possible delays following disruptions in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At least 100 flights were delayed following the technical issue involving a malfunction in the Air Traffic Control system, according to the Delhi Airport. Flyers were advised to check flight status updates before leaving for the airport. The airlines assured that their staff are assisting passengers to minimise inconvenience.

Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories

SpiceJet Advisory

In a post on X, SpiceJet shared, "Due to ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion at Delhi, all Departures/Arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via spicejet.com. https://x.com/flyspicejet/status/1986625473905152128 "

Air India's Statement

"A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience," the post on X by Air India. #TravelAdvisory A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our… — Air India (@airindia) November 7, 2025

"Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience. We request that you check your flight status before heading to the airport," the post read.

IndiGo's Response

IndiGo also assured that its crew and ground teams were assisting passengers and advised them to check the website for the latest flight updates.

"Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience," wrote IndiGo in a post on X. #6ETravelAdvisory Flight operations at #Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted. We understand that extended wait times,… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 7, 2025

"Please be assured that our crew and ground teams are actively assisting and doing their best to make your wait as smooth as possible. For the latest updates on your flight, we encourage you to check our website. Thank you for your continued understanding," the post read.

(ANI)