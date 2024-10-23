Udham Singh Nagar shootout: Uttarakhand Police's Rs 5 reward for tips on fugitives baffles public

The three individuals are identified as Sahab Singh from Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Jasveer Singh from Rudrapur, and Manmohan Singh from Dineshpur, have been on the run since the violent clash on October 12 in Jafarpur village.

First Published Oct 23, 2024, 1:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

The Uttarakhand Police in Udham Singh Nagar district has drawn flak for offering just Rs 5 reward for information on the three criminals involved in the recent shootout. It is a clear signal to the public and law 'these offenders are no longer threats' despite the graveness of that crime.

The three individuals are identified as Sahab Singh from Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Jasveer Singh from Rudrapur, and Manmohan Singh from Dineshpur, have been on the run since the violent clash on October 12 in Jafarpur village. The shootout, which involved rival groups, resulted in around 40 rounds of gunfire and left eight people injured. Since the incident, the accused have managed to evade arrest, causing concern in the region.

Speaking about the unusual reward, SSP Manikant Mishra said that such a reward is symbolic. The reward depicted how much these criminals are held in disregard. "They may think they can whip up fear but they are worth nothing more than Rs 5," he said.

Photographs of the criminals will also be displayed throughout the district as effort is made to arrest them.

When asked whether they support the police's ongoing crackdown on illicit brews, respondents had the following to say.

Mukesh Sharma a shopkeeper from Dineshpur feels that this will act as a message to the public that in future such criminals will not be a threat. He also echoed the need for a small bounty as these individuals pose less of a threat.

The symbolic nature of the reward contrasts sharply with past bounties offered by police. In 2018, Delhi Police announced a Rs 3.6 crore bounty for tips leading to the capture of the city's most-wanted criminals.

