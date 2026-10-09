Delhi Police's Special Staff unit of North District has arrested nine people after busting a major inter-state syndicate that orchestrated fraudulent admissions for students at Delhi University by creating fake PwD certificates.

Inter-state Admission Racket Busted

The Special Staff unit of Delhi Police's North District has busted a major inter-state syndicate orchestrating fraudulent admissions for students at Delhi University by creating fake Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates, police said. A total of nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the 27 counterfeit certificates that have been recovered, police said.

Similar Forgery Case Uncovered

Earlier in October, in a similar incident, Delhi Police registered an FIR over the alleged submission of forged disability certificates for nursery admissions under the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the FIR, a complaint regarding allegedly forged disability certificates was received at a Delhi Police station on September 17, 2026. The complaint sought verification of the genuineness of disability certificates and recommendation letters submitted along with admission documents.

During a preliminary inquiry, the disability certificates attached to the documents were verified and found to be forged, the FIR states. The certificates allegedly showed 41 per cent hearing impairment and were purportedly issued by a government hospital.

Following the preliminary verification, police registered an FIR on September 24, 2026, under Sections 318(2), 337, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR states that the exact date and time of the alleged occurrence could not be ascertained. Police have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the preparation and submission of the allegedly forged certificates and ascertain the persons involved.

Government Initiative for Disability IDs

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Unique Disability ID sub scheme is being implemented with a view of creating a National Database for Persons with Disabilities across the country.

Under the UDID project, certificates of disability and Unique Disability Identity cards are issued to Persons with Disabilities through competent medical authorities notified by respective State Governments/Union Territories. The project is aimed at encouraging transparency and efficiency in the system of delivering government benefits to persons with disabilities. (ANI)