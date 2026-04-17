Delhi Police arrested four men in the Army Brigadier assault case. The Brigadier's son alleged initial police inaction when they confronted men drinking in a car, which led to an assault by a group of about 10 goons. An FIR was later filed.

Four Accused Arrested in Brigadier Assault Case

The absconding accused persons in the Brigadier assault case have been arrested by the Delhi police. The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh (36), Sunil Sharma (53), and Ashish (32), residents of Mehram Nagar, Delhi, and Satender (35), resident of Bhiwani, Haryana. The development comes after Tejas Singh Arora, son of an Army Brigadier, alleged assault and police inaction following an incident involving unidentified individuals in a residential society in the national capital on Monday. The police have also recovered the car involved in the case, and further investigation is underway.

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Brigadier's Son Alleges Assault, Police Inaction

Speaking to ANI, recounting the incident, Arora said that around 10 PM, he and his father confronted a group of individuals who were allegedly sitting inside a Mercedes car and consuming alcohol in a residential area.

Son's Account of the Altercation

"It was around 10 PM that night. Some unidentified individuals were sitting in their car, drinking. Since this was within a residential society, and drinking in public places is illegal, my father and I confronted them. They retorted, claiming to be locals, and refused to leave. I called the PCR van. When the police vehicle arrived, the officer refused to record our complaint; furthermore, the man who had been drinking put the officer on a phone call with someone. After speaking with that person, the officer flatly refused to register our report. Subsequently, 7 to 8 goons arrived in two cars. In total, there were nearly ten people present at the scene... When we went to the police station, they refused to even listen to us for nearly half an hour. Eventually, they instructed us to undergo a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) examination first, stating that they would register the report based on those findings. After waiting for an hour, we decided to go to the Army's R&R Hospital, where our MLC report was prepared and subsequently forwarded to the police station... This afternoon, with the Indian Army's CMP (Corps of Military Police) and their support staff, the police initiated the process for filing an FIR. The individuals who were drinking in the car belong to Mehram Nagar and come from a business background", he told ANI.

Delhi Police Confirms FIR, Takes Action Against Officer

Afterwards, the Delhi Police officials said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS on the complaint of the wife of the officer, and an investigation has been taken up. They said cognisance had been taken of the matter and the accused persons were being traced. They have been arrested today. They also said that during preliminary enquiry, "lapse was found on the part of Inspector/Investigation and he has been sent to District Lines". (ANI)