Delhi Police arrested four men from a tech-enabled gang for extorting money from vehicle owners. Posing as recovery agents, they used an app to find victims with pending EMIs, assaulted a man near ITO, and forced an Rs 18,000 online transfer.

The Delhi Police arrested four members of a tech-enabled gang in East Delhi for impersonating recovery agents and extorting money from vehicle owners using EMI data from a mobile app. The accused assaulted a victim near ITO and forced an online transfer of Rs 18,000.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gang's Modus Operandi and Arrests

According to police, the accused have been identified as Prince, Shivam, Teetu, and Aakash, all residents of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made by a team from Shakarpur Police Station in the East District following a detailed investigation involving technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs.

Police said the gang used a mobile application, identified as "Easy Recovery App", to track vehicles with pending EMIs. Using the data, they would identify and intercept vehicle owners on busy roads, posing as authorised recovery agents from financial institutions.

The ITO Incident

The case came to light following an incident on March 26 near ITO on Vikas Marg, where the accused allegedly wrongfully restrained a victim, assaulted him, and forced him to transfer Rs18,000 through an online transaction.

Investigation and Confession

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Shakarpur Police Station and an investigation was initiated.

During the probe, police teams analysed CCTV footage and tracked digital footprints, which led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the four accused.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they deliberately used a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza without a number plate to avoid detection while carrying out the crimes.

Police recovered five mobile phones and the vehicle used in the offence from their possession.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify other victims and associates involved in the case.

Separate Mobile Snatching Case Solved

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Central District Police solved a mobile snatching case in the Hauz Qazi police station area, arresting two snatchers and one receiver.

The incident took place on February 5 in Gali Qasim Jan, Ballimaran.

The complainant was sitting near Mirza Ghalib Haveli with his friend and booking an Ola cab when three assailants on a scooty snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot. (ANI)