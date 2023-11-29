Untold story of unity and resilience: 41 Silkyara tunnel heroes' role in their own rescue revealed

The Silkyara tunnel's untold story is one of human resilience, unity, and adaptability. The 41 workers' active contribution, discipline, foresight, and ability to find humour in adversity are testament to the extraordinary human spirit that prevailed in the face of confinement and uncertainty.

In the depths of the Silkyara tunnel, a saga of resilience and teamwork unfolded during a massive 17-day rescue operation. Trapped workers faced challenges ranging from limited resources to heightened anxiety, yet their untold story reveals a remarkable tale of determination and collaboration. Throughout the ordeal, the 41 workers actively engaged in their own rescue efforts. Despite facing adversity such as scarce food, disrupted sleep, and anxiety, they played a crucial role in deploying oxygen pipes and establishing safety points amid drilling operations from three different directions.

On Tuesday, Feroze Qureshi and Monu Kumar, specialists in the rat-hole mining technique, were the initial individuals to encounter the 41 workers rescued from the Uttarakhand tunnel. They achieved this by successfully clearing the final remnants of rubble within the structure. The duo were integral members of a 12-person team of rat-hole mining technique experts summoned on Sunday. Their expertise was sought after an American auger machine encountered obstacles during the process of clearing the rubble.

"They could hear us when we reached the last portion of the rubble. Soon after removing the rubble, we got down to the other side," Qureshi, a resident of Delhi's Khajoori Khas, told PTI.

"The labourers thanked and hugged me. They also lifted me on their shoulders," he said, adding that he was happier than the rescued workers.

"They gave me almonds and asked my name. Soon, our other colleagues joined us and we were there for about half and hour," Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said. "We are very happy that we were part of this historic operation," he added.

Leadership and discipline

Dr. Rohit Gondwal, overseeing mental counseling from outside the tunnel, praised the workers for maintaining a calm demeanor and displaying the "highest order of discipline." Their unity stood out, with not a single worker faltering or refusing to contribute. The absence of conflicts showcased their composure and cooperation, vital for executing instructions from the rescue teams.

"Interestingly, none of the 41 workers crumbled under the circumstances or refused to contribute to work. None of them fought among themselves or had even the smallest tiff during these all these days," Gondwal said as quoted by TOI.

"We never lost hope... I am absolutely fine. All of us are fine and I am thankful to everyone for evacuating us safely," Vishal, one of the workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel, told PTI.

Morale-boosting tactics

Frontline personnel involved in the rescue mission employed tactics to uplift the workers' spirits. They encouraged a jovial atmosphere whenever morale dipped, ensuring that tasks were carried out diligently according to instructions. The importance of humour and camaraderie emerged as essential tools in keeping everyone focused on the challenging task at hand.

On being asked how Vishal survived the ordeal, he said, "The initial few hours were difficult because we felt suffocated. But soon after, contact was made with people outside and everything slowly became normal."

Foresight and preparation

The foresight and grit of the workers were noteworthy. In preparation for adverse situations, they diligently stocked up on edibles and toiletries. This patient preparation played a pivotal role in their eventual rescue, showcasing their mental and physical resilience.

"They were told to stock their edibles and toiletries to prepare for any forthcoming adverse situations. Not getting demotivated, they collected and stocked those items patiently, never showcasing signs of being mentally or physically drained out. This played a key role in their eventual rescue," an official from Uttarkashi district administration told TOI.

Humour amidst adversity

Humour and camaraderie were not just morale-boosting tools but also integral to the workers' coping mechanism. Anecdotes, such as a worker humourously requesting a chicken dinner as a morale boost, added a touch of levity to the challenging situation. The promise of a "chicken party" contingent on the precise completion of tasks reflected the workers' ability to find moments of lightness amidst their challenging circumstances.

"One of them had asked me for chicken for dinner and I had promised him a chicken party once he was outside provided he completed the task of setting up the oxygen pipe with precision," a rescue team member said as quoted by TOI.

Following is a timeline of the disaster and the rescue efforts:

November 12: On Diwali morning, disaster struck as portions of the Silkyara-Dandalgaon under-construction tunnel on the Brahmkhal-Yamunotri highway collapsed, trapping laborers. Efforts began promptly to supply trapped workers with oxygen, electricity, and food through air-compressed pipes.

November 13: Contact was established with the trapped workers through an oxygen supply pipe, reporting their safety. However, fresh rubble continuously fell, expanding the affected area from 30 to 60 meters.

November 14: Steel pipes of 800- and 900-millimeter diameter were brought to the site for horizontal drilling using an auger machine. Minor injuries occurred as additional rubble fell during the operation.

November 15: Unsatisfied with the first drilling machine, NHIDCL requested a state-of-the-art auger machine from Delhi to expedite the operation.

November 16: The new drilling machine was assembled and started operating past midnight, making progress through 24 meters of the 57-meter rubble stretch.

November 17: The operation paused when the fifth pipe encountered an obstacle. Another high-performance auger machine was brought in.

November 18: Drilling didn't resume due to concerns about vibrations causing further collapse. Officials explored alternative evacuation plans.

November 19: Drilling remained suspended as experts considered options. Union minister Nitin Gadkari suggested horizontal drilling with the auger machine.

November 20: PM Narendra Modi took stock of the situation. However, horizontal drilling remained suspended due to an obstruction.

November 21: The first video of trapped workers was released. Two blasts initiated drilling of an alternative tunnel, but it was estimated to take up to 40 days. Horizontal drilling from the Silkyara end resumed overnight.

November 22: Horizontal drilling progressed to about 45 meters, but a hurdle emerged when iron rods obstructed the auger machine.

November 23: The iron obstruction was removed, and drilling reached the 48-meter point. Yet, it was halted due to cracks in the platform.

November 24: Drilling resumed, but a metal girder caused another setback.

November 25: Blades of the auger machine got stuck, prompting consideration of alternatives like manual drilling or drilling from above.

November 26: Vertical drilling created an alternative escape route of 19.2 meters. Simultaneously, 700-mm wide pipes were inserted for an escape passage.

November 27: Rat-hole mining experts were called in for horizontal digging, while vertical drilling reached 36 meters from above.

November 28: Rescue workers broke through the last stretch of rubble at 7 pm. NDRF and SDRF personnel entered the steel chute, bringing out trapped workers on wheeled stretchers one by one.

