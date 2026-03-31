Concerned over rising road rage and hooliganism in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has ordered intensified police patrolling, strict action against offenders, and enforcement of closing times for bars and restaurants.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a meeting on Tuesday at the Secretariat with senior officials from the Home and Police Departments to review the law and order situation in the city. Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of road rage and hooliganism, he directed officials to enhance monitoring and take strict action against offenders.

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Intensified Police Patrolling Ordered

He gave instructions to intensify police patrolling in Dehradun and its surrounding areas. The SSP Dehradun has been directed to ensure that all station in-charges increase patrolling during peak hours. In addition to day and night patrols, morning patrols should also be strengthened, a release said.

Crackdown on Unruly Activities and Establishments

The Chief Secretary emphasised strict enforcement of designated closing times for bars and restaurants, the release said. He stated that Dehradun must not become a hub for parties and unruly activities over weekends. Along with taking strict action against troublemakers, bar operators should be sensitised and compelled to adhere to closing time regulations.

He also gave instructions for strict action against bars operating in violation of rules and against illegal establishments. Action should also be taken against negligent officials who fail to perform their duties diligently.

Monitoring of Homestays

He further highlighted the need to monitor homestays operating in and around the city. A proper mapping of homestays should be carried out to ensure that facilities meant for tourism promotion are not being misused by repeatedly obtaining bar licenses.

Preventive Measures and Future Preparedness

The Chief Secretary noted that with the opening of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, there is a need to be better prepared for increased weekend traffic. Preparations should begin immediately. He also instructed that a thorough tenant and PG verification drive be conducted to help identify potential troublemakers.

The meeting was attended by DGP Deepam Seth, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, District Magistrate Dehradun Savin Bansal, SSP Dehradun Pramendra Singh Dobal, and other senior officials. (ANI)