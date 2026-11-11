A 15-year-old boy, whose death following a Diwali night clash between two groups of teenagers in Dehradun was initially blamed on an assault. A CCTV footage has suggested he was crushed under a car driven by one of his friends while reversing in haste.

The death of a 15-year-old boy following a late-night Diwali clash between two groups of teenagers in Dehradun has taken a dramatic turn after CCTV footage emerged, suggesting that he was run over by a car driven by one of his friends while reversing in a hurry.

The incident, which initially triggered allegations of a brutal assault, occurred in the early hours of Monday. Police had registered a murder case against a minor and others following a complaint by the victim's father, who alleged that his son's friends abandoned him at a hospital without revealing his identity.

However, a purported 55-second CCTV clip that surfaced on Tuesday appears to show the teenager being knocked down and crushed under the rear wheel of a car as his friends attempted to flee the scene.

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The deceased, Arsh Ansari, was a Class 10 student at Doon Blossom School and the only child of Nadeem Ansari, who runs a mobile phone and computer shop in Dehradun.

Arsh had gone to celebrate Diwali at a friend's house in Nehru Colony on Sunday night. Around 3 am on Monday, the teenagers stepped out in a car and encountered another group near Suri Chowk in Race Course. An argument reportedly broke out over an earlier dispute.

CCTV Footage Shows Teen Being Run Over During Hasty Escape

The confrontation allegedly continued near Aggarwal Bakery at Dharampur Chowk, where Arsh was reportedly run over.

The CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the two groups apparently engaged in a scuffle. As tensions escalated, Arsh's friends rushed towards their car, seemingly attempting to leave the spot.

One of the teenagers hurriedly reversed the vehicle while Arsh was standing behind it. The car appeared to knock him down before a rear wheel ran over him. Police are also investigating whether Arsh sustained injuries during the altercation that preceded the incident.

Arsh's father had earlier claimed that the confrontation began when his son accidentally hit a boy from the rival group on the leg while opening the car door. The boy allegedly accused Arsh of deliberately pushing him, following which several teenagers reportedly assaulted him.

“I was told that the accused had brutally assaulted my son to the extent that he started bleeding. On Monday, around 6am, when one of Arsh’s friends’ mother called me up on the phone that he was lying dead in the mortuary of a hospital, I rushed there to see his body bearing assault marks over it. I just want justice for my son, who was my only child and had gone to celebrate Diwali at his friend’s house in Nehru Colony on the festive night,” Nadeem said.

Nadeem, who last spoke to his son around 9 pm on Sunday, alleged that Arsh's friends took him to a hospital after the incident but falsely claimed that they had found an unidentified injured person lying on the road. They allegedly left without informing the family.

Questioning their conduct, the grieving father demanded strict action against everyone responsible for his son's death.

Police Probe CCTV, Medical Evidence; Murder FIR Registered

City SP Shekhar Suyal reportedly said preliminary findings did not indicate murder, though police were continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.

The postmortem report and forensic evidence are expected to help determine whether Arsh succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash or was fatally injured after being run over by the car.

Circle Officer (Dalanwala) Nitin Lohani confirmed that police had registered an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder, against a minor and other accused following the father's complaint.

“Police are probing all the possible aspects of the incident, including the CCTV footage, before taking next legal action in the case. Strict possible action would be taken against the accused involved,” Lohani said.

Police are also attempting to identify the teenager who was driving the car and determine whether Arsh was run over accidentally while the group was trying to escape.