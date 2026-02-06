Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited a three-day surgical eye camp at Military Hospital, Bhuj. The camp, organised by the Southern Command, restored vision for over 200 veterans, their dependents, and civilians in the Kutch region.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, visited the Surgical Eye Camp at Military Hospital, Bhuj, which was organised in collaboration with Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi. Conducted under the aegis of Southern Command, the three-day camp (03-05 February 2026) successfully restored vision to over 200 veterans, their dependents, and civilians from the Kutch region, a release said.

Defence Secretary Interacts with Beneficiaries

During his visit, the Defence Secretary interacted with patients in the post-operative wards, enquired about their well-being, and personally distributed post-operative medicines and spectacles to several beneficiaries. In recognition of exemplary service, the Defence Secretary felicitated Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Consultant and Head of Department (Ophthalmology), and the distinguished surgical eye team from Army Hospital (R&R) for their outstanding contribution and dedication in delivering high-quality ophthalmic care under challenging field conditions, the release added.

A Commendable Initiative

The Defence Secretary highly appreciated the initiative, describing it as a commendable example of the Indian Army's commitment to veterans' welfare and military-civil cooperation. He praised the significant impact of such outreach programmes in improving the quality of life of beneficiaries in remote and border areas.

Extensive Outreach in Remote Areas

This outreach targeted a population of nearly 3,000 across the Kutch district, including beneficiaries from more than 120 villages of Bhuj Taluka, covering remote border villages such as Lakhpat, Narayan Sarovar, and Dayapar.

State-of-the-Art Care and Community Welfare

The surgeries were performed using state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment and premium intraocular lenses, adhering to the highest clinical and safety standards. By delivering specialised corrective eye care to populations in far-flung and strategically vital regions, the Indian Army continues to uphold its service-first ethos, bridging critical gaps in healthcare accessibility while reinforcing its enduring commitment to community welfare and national service.

