Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Defence Acquisitions Council approved procurements worth ₹79,000 crore for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Key projects include the Nag Missile System, Landing Platform Docks, and advanced torpedoes.

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisitions Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday approved various proposals of the armed forces worth around Rs 79,000 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Indian Army

The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.

The procurement of NAMIS (Tracked) will enhance the Indian Army’s capability of neutralising enemy’s combat vehicles, bunkers & other field fortifications, whereas GBMES will provide round-the-clock Electronic Intelligence of enemy emitters.

“The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains.”

Indian Navy

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh-headed granted AoN for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount, for the Indian Navy.

“The procurement of LPDs will help the Indian Navy to undertake amphibious operations along with Indian Army and Indian Air Force,” a defence official said.

“The integrated sea capability provided by LPD will also help the Indian Navy to undertake peacekeeping operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief among others.”

The induction of ALWT, which is indigenously developed by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, DRDO is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines.

The procurement of 30mm NSG will enhance the capability of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to conduct Low Intensity Maritime Operations & anti-piracy roles.

Indian Air Force

AoN was accorded for Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other proposals.

The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area.