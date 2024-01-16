Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring a safe online experience, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the challenges of innovation and stressed the need for an open, safe, and accountable internet.

In response to the rising concerns surrounding AI deepfakes, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed on Tuesday that the Centre would notify new IT rules within the next 7-8 days. Stressing the government's commitment to ensuring a safe online experience for all Indians, Chandrasekhar outlined that the upcoming rules would be crafted to achieve this critical objective. Recognizing the challenges and risks associated with technological innovation, Chandrasekhar highlighted the necessity of fostering an open, safe, and accountable Internet environment.

"Every innovation brings both benefits and challenges. Our policies, rules, and outlook prioritize an open, safe, and accountable internet. It is our responsibility to ensure every Indian feels secure and trusts the internet. We will establish rules and laws accordingly. Regarding the deepfake issue, we have issued an advisory. Additionally, new IT rules will be notified soon," stated Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Addressing two key provisions related to misinformation and deepfakes in today's IT rules, Chandrasekhar emphasized the mandatory compliance with these provisions. He further revealed that an advisory had already been issued, with the notification of new IT rules expected within the next 7-8 days.

In December of the previous year, the Centre issued an advisory to all social media platforms, directing compliance with existing IT rules. The advisory mandated clear communication of prohibited content to users and emphasized the importance of informing users about penal provisions, including those in the IPC and the IT Act 2000.

Deepfakes, referring to digitally manipulated and altered synthetic media created using artificial intelligence to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone, have raised significant concerns. The misuse of this technology to fabricate deceptive content has prompted public outcry, leading to increased scrutiny and regulatory measures.

