Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring a safe online experience, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the challenges of innovation and stressed the need for an open, safe, and accountable internet.

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 8:14 PM IST

    In response to the rising concerns surrounding AI deepfakes, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed on Tuesday that the Centre would notify new IT rules within the next 7-8 days. Stressing the government's commitment to ensuring a safe online experience for all Indians, Chandrasekhar outlined that the upcoming rules would be crafted to achieve this critical objective. Recognizing the challenges and risks associated with technological innovation, Chandrasekhar highlighted the necessity of fostering an open, safe, and accountable Internet environment.

    "Every innovation brings both benefits and challenges. Our policies, rules, and outlook prioritize an open, safe, and accountable internet. It is our responsibility to ensure every Indian feels secure and trusts the internet. We will establish rules and laws accordingly. Regarding the deepfake issue, we have issued an advisory. Additionally, new IT rules will be notified soon," stated Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

    Addressing two key provisions related to misinformation and deepfakes in today's IT rules, Chandrasekhar emphasized the mandatory compliance with these provisions. He further revealed that an advisory had already been issued, with the notification of new IT rules expected within the next 7-8 days.

    In December of the previous year, the Centre issued an advisory to all social media platforms, directing compliance with existing IT rules. The advisory mandated clear communication of prohibited content to users and emphasized the importance of informing users about penal provisions, including those in the IPC and the IT Act 2000.

    Deepfakes, referring to digitally manipulated and altered synthetic media created using artificial intelligence to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone, have raised significant concerns. The misuse of this technology to fabricate deceptive content has prompted public outcry, leading to increased scrutiny and regulatory measures.

    Kerala: Over 20000 people lost Rs 201 crore in online frauds in 2023, says police

    Excavations in PM Modi's native village Vadnagar reveal India’s oldest living city, challenge Dark Age notion

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 8:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls PM Modi a 'Rakshas'

    Shocking! JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls PM Modi a 'Rakshas' (WATCH)

    War rooms sufficient CISF manpower and more government 6 point new plan amid flight chaos gcw

    ‘War rooms’, sufficient CISF manpower & more: Govt’s 6-point new plan amid flight chaos

    Resurgence of Ramayana: TV shows, AI avatars, board games & more - Cultural wave of Ram in 2024 explained snt

    Resurgence of Ramayana: TV shows, AI avatars, board games & more - Cultural wave of Ram in 2024 explained

    Another Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh 10th since revival project gcw

    Another Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, 10th since revival project

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

    Recent Stories

    Mango to Papaya: 7 fruits that are rich in Vitamin C ATG EAI

    Mango to Papaya: 7 fruits that are rich in Vitamin C

    54-foot Mahashula, 21-foot Nandi consecrated at Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru

    54-foot Mahashula, 21-foot Nandi consecrated at Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru (PHOTOS)

    2 US Navy Seals go missing after covert operation against the Houthis, search operations launched avv

    2 US Navy Seals go missing after covert operation against the Houthis, search operations launched

    SEXY Photo: Disha Patani looks hot in Calvin Klein bra and see-through T-shirt-check out RBA

    SEXY Photo: Disha Patani looks hot in Calvin Klein bra and see-through T-shirt-check out

    SPOTTED Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar; celebs elevate style game

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon