Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, signed a landmark MoU with GH2 Solar Ltd. for a feasibility study on exporting Liquid Green Hydrogen. This initiative aims to establish Kandla as India's Green Hydrogen Hub and promote sustainable maritime operations.

Pact for Green Hydrogen Export

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, on Tuesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GH2 Solar Limited to conduct a "Joint Feasibility Study & Strategic Roadmap" for the export of Liquid Green Hydrogen from the port. The initiative aims to enhance sustainable maritime operations by establishing a strategic framework for green energy logistics at the port.

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"Powering the future of clean energy Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla has signed a landmark MoU with GH2 Solar Ltd. for a Joint Feasibility Study & Strategic Roadmap to enable Liquid Green Hydrogen Export from Kandla Port. A significant stride towards positioning #DPAKandla as India's Green Hydrogen Hub and advancing sustainable, future-ready maritime operations," the Deendayal Port Authority posted on X.

Collaboration to Reduce Emissions

Earlier on April 30, the DPA, Kandla, signed a strategic MoU with the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) India to promote research and develop actionable strategies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and air pollution from port and shipping operations, according to DPA Kandla. The collaboration will focus on developing scalable solutions across ships, cleaner fuels, port logistics and in-port equipment, to support India's transition towards a low-carbon maritime ecosystem at Kandla Port in Gujarat. The partnership is expected to strengthen sustainability-focused innovation in port operations and contribute to improving environmental performance in maritime trade activities.

Commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047

Meanwhile, in March, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, inspired by the spirit of the "Seva Sankalp Resolution" adopted by the Union Cabinet, reaffirmed its commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The resolution was read out by Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta, along with Heads of Departments and senior officials.

The Chairman said DPA remains committed to the development of India's maritime sector and its emergence as a global hub in the green energy transition. "In line with the Seva Sankalp Resolution, DPA reiterates its commitment and accountability towards the development of India's maritime sector and rise as a global hub in the green energy transition," the statement said. (ANI)