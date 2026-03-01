Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel addressed Deakin University-GIFT City's first convocation, stating India's education sector has transformed under PM Modi. He celebrated the event as a milestone for India as a global knowledge hub and for India-Australia ties.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday, while addressing the convocation ceremony of the first graduating batch at Deakin University-GIFT city campus, stated that the strong emphasis on digital and technology-driven education in higher educational institutions has played a significant role in the transformation of the education sector.

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Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the country's education sector has undergone a transformation aligned with global needs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, CM congratulated the graduating students as well as Deakin University and stated that the convocation ceremony of the first batch graduating from the GIFT City campus, established as an international branch campus in India, is not merely an event for awarding degrees, but also an opportunity to present India's transformation into a global knowledge centre before the world, the release said.

Strengthening India-Australia Partnership

The Chief Minister said that the convocation ceremony also reflects the strengthening partnership between India and Australia. He further stated that Prime Minister Modi has shown the path of global welfare through the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', and under his guidance, Gujarat is emerging beyond trade and tradition as a global economic and knowledge centre.

Gujarat's Educational Milestones

CM said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, Gujarat has achieved several new milestones in the field of education. With a visionary approach, efforts were made to provide the youth and students of Gujarat access to world-class educational opportunities at their doorstep, the release stated.

"As a result, sector-specific universities such as the Forensic Sciences University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Maritime University, Rashtriya Raksha University, and National Law University have been established in the state," said CM Patel. He further stated that GIFT City stands as a living example of the Prime Minister's visionary approach, where financial services, technology, and education have come together uniquely, with four foreign universities now operational.

Nationwide Growth in Higher Education

CM also highlighted the steady growth of higher education institutions in the country under the Prime Minister's leadership. "The number of IITs has increased from 16 in 2014 to 23 today, with global IIT campuses also being established. Similarly, the number of IIMs has risen from 13 to 21, while AIIMS institutions have expanded from 7 to 20," the CM said.

Fostering Innovation and Industry Linkages

CM stated that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India's performance in the Global Innovation Index has consistently improved. "Through internships, apprenticeships, and skill-based courses aligned with initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Startup India,' education has been closely linked with industry, enabling youth to become Atmanirbhar," he added.

He further said that the ceremony stands as a testament to the transformative steps taken by India over the past decade in the global knowledge and education sector under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Key Educational Initiatives

He said that the Prime Minister has promoted learning initiatives such as the SWAYAM and DIKSHA online education platforms, encouraged foreign universities and international collaboration, and emphasised research, innovation, and skill development. "Through initiatives like 'Study in India' and the 'Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN),' a strong foundation has been laid to position India as a global education hub, leading to growing global confidence in India's talent and potential," he added.

NEP 2020 and Gandhinagar as an Education Hub

CM stated that the New National Education Policy 2020, formulated under the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister, has aligned India's education system with global standards. He said that prestigious institutions such as the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Institute of Design (NID), IIT Gandhinagar, DA-IICT, and NIPER have become operational in Gandhinagar, leading to the city's emergence as a prominent educational hub, the release added.

A Call to 'Nation First'

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the graduating students to move forward with a spirit of 'Nation First,' utilising the knowledge, skills, and global exposure gained during their studies, the release said. (ANI)