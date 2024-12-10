Among Mumbai bus crash victims, tales of teen returning home after 1st day at office, nurse going to work

A BEST bus crash in Kurla, Mumbai, claimed the lives of six people, including 19-year-old Afreen Shah and 55-year-old nurse Kanis Ansari. The deceased include a teenager returning home and a nurse on her way to work.

At least six people were killed and 49 others were injured after a bus driver lost control and rammed several other vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla on Monday night. Among those killed in the deadly crash was a 19-year-old girl returning home from her first day at the office. Afreen Shah had started her first job yesterday. Unable to find a rickshaw on her way back, she called her father, Abdul Salim. Salim told her to walk to Kurla station. Shortly after, Salim got another phone call, asking him to rush to the hospital. There, he found Afrin's body.

Tragic tales: Woman returning from work, nurse going to duty

While Afreen was returning from work, 55-year-old nurse Kanis Ansari was on her way to the hospital for the night shift when the horrific accident occurred. She was taken to another hospital, where she died. Six people have died so far and 49 others are injured after a BEST bus lost control on the crowded SG Barve Marg, hitting pedestrians and vehicles. The bus finally entered a residential society and stopped.

All are being treated at various hospitals. Apart from Afreen and Kanis, other victims include Anam Shaikh, Shivam Kashyap, Vijay Gaikwad, and Farooq Chaudhary.

Experts have inspected the vehicle and their report will confirm whether the accident was caused by a mechanical failure such as brake failure.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has said that preliminary information suggests that the driver "lost control of the bus". Police said the driver, Sanjay More, has been taken into custody and charged with multiple counts, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

SG Barve Road, named after a prominent Congress leader, is one of the busiest routes connecting Kurla station. A large number of commuters use this route daily to catch trains or buses to their workplaces in various parts of Maximum City. The timing of the accident coincided with many people returning home after a day's work, which further increased the number of casualties.

CM Fadnavis announces compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his condolences and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims. He has also said that the authorities will bear the cost of treatment for those injured in the deadly accident.

