Davangere: Two minor boys taken into custody for pelting stones at Dharwad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat train

Dharwad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express recently suffered a stone pelting incident near the Davangere railway station. The news gets an update as the Railway Police Force investigates the incident.

The RPF has taken two boys into custody for pelting stones at the Vande Bharat near Davangere. Prime Minister Modi launched 5 Vande Bharat trains across the Nation on June 27. KSR Bengaluru - Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was one of them.



Karnataka: Stone-pelting on newly-launched Vande Bharat Express

The train no. 20662, travelling from Dharwad to KSR Bengaluru station, was halted in Davangere station at 3.30 pm on July 1. The train had undergone stone pelting shortly after leaving the Davangere station, between 3.30 - 4 pm. This had damaged the windowpanes of the C4 coach.

The South Western Railway quickly alerted the Railway Police Force and decided to assign the police to investigate the incident. The RPF suspected two 12-year-old boys to have thrown stones at the train. They took the boys into custody and continued the investigation.

The two boys are from S.S. Nagar and Bhasha Nagar of Davangere. Davangere railway police and RPF partnered up with the investigation. The boys are currently held at a Balamandira in Chitradurga for further investigation. The case has been registered with the Police.

This incident was one of 21 stone pelting incidents on Vande Bharat nationwide. The second one was in Karnataka, after the stone pelting incident on Mysuru - Chennai Vande Bharat Express between KR Puram and Bengaluru cantonment stations. This stone pelting incident has led the Railways to assign Railway Police Force to be present in every Vande Bharat train while travelling.