Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting; Report

    The Chennai division of Southern Railways (SR) had to replace a total of 64 windows of the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express harmed by stone pelters in the last six months.

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting, report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 25, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    Chennai: Stone pelters have regularly attacked the premium Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai, which the Prime Minister flagged off months ago. Since the train's debut on November 11, 2022, the Chennai division of Southern Railways (SR) had to replace a total of 64 windows harmed by attackers.

    No other train operating under the SR has registered such a high number of cases in a period of six and a half months, despite the fact that stone pelting is a persistent infraction encountered by the railway.

    Also read: AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    Ananth Rupanagudi, Chief Project Manager in the SR Chennai division, said that miscreants broke seven windows in seven different locations throughout Tamil Nadu. "The other people have records that go beyond Jolarpet (the jurisdiction of Bengaluru division). Ananth continued, "More than 80% of the occurrences took place in regions under the control of the Bengaluru division.

    The Additional Divisional Railway Manager in Bengaluru, Kusuma told The News Minute (TNM) that 26 windows were replaced within the Bengaluru jurisdiction. 

    The officers from both divisions agreed that no train has experienced such a large volume of stone-pelting incidents.

    Between January 1 and May 10 of this year, Tamil Nadu saw a total of 45 incidences of stone-throwing on all different kinds of trains (local, express, fast trains, etc.), according to Rajaiah, the Assistant Security Commissioner of SR in Chennai. The Vande Bharat Express has, nevertheless, received more frequent attacks than any other train in the state.

     “Close to 10 of these instances happened between Ramanagara and Mandya while the rest took place between Malur and Cantonment,” Kusuma told TNM.

    The luxury Vande Bharat Express's windows cost Southern Railways Rs 12,000 each. An additional Rs 8,000 went towards labour charges. Engineers at either of the locations evaluate the damage after receiving reports of stone-throwing, and if the damage is significant, the concerned maintenance staff repairs the window right away. SR has already invested Rs 12,80,000 in fixing the 64 damaged windows.

    Both divisions have increased patrolling alongside the locations where the majority of cases have occurred in an effort to lower the number of such incidents.

    Also read: Kerala Plus Two Exam Results 2023 to be Announced today; Know time, how to check marks

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban AJR

    Karnataka's new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details AJR

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    Shraddha Walkar style murder in Hyderabad Man arrested for killing partner chops body before disposing gcw

    Shraddha Walkar-style murder in Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing partner; chops body before disposing

    Nitesh Pandey death What is causing sudden cardiac arrests among young Indians

    Sudden cardiac arrests among young Indians: What you must know

    Kerala: Patient arrested for allegedly manhandling doctors in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College anr

    Kerala: Patient arrested for allegedly manhandling doctors in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban AJR

    Karnataka's new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban

    Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes 'oomph' in sizzling ensemble outfits on red carpet (PICTURES) vma

    Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes 'oomph' in sizzling ensemble outfits on red carpet (PICTURES)

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames Report gcw

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames: Report

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS ADC

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details AJR

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon