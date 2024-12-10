Dashashwamedh temple and ghat restored to glory for Mahakumbh 2025 under CM Yogi's leadership

The historic Dashashwamedh Temple and Ghat in Prayagraj are being restored under CM Yogi Adityanath for Mahakumbh 2025. Known for its mythological significance, the site’s renovation includes red sandstone work and enhanced facilities, preserving its spiritual and cultural essence for devotees.

Dashashwamedh temple and ghat restored to glory for Mahakumbh 2025 under CM Yogi's leadership vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

The sacred city of Prayagraj, revered as Tirtharaj in Sanatan Dharma, is undergoing a remarkable transformation ahead of Mahakumbh 2025. Under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extensive renovation and beautification work is being carried out at the historic Dashashwamedh Temple and Ghat. This initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Sanatan culture.

Dashashwamedh Ghat holds immense mythological significance as the site of the universe’s first yagya, performed by Lord Brahma. According to the Padma Purana, Brahma consecrated the Brahmeshwar Shivling here, and this sacred location derives its name from the ten Ashvamedha Yagyas he conducted. Worshipping at the Brahmeshwar Mahadev Temple is believed to bring instant spiritual blessings, making it a focal point for devotees, especially during the auspicious month of Shravan.

For ‘Sashakt Bharat’, ‘Swasth Bharat’ is a must: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The temple has endured the test of time, including attempts by Mughal invaders to destroy it. Historical accounts state that Aurangzeb abandoned his attack after witnessing divine phenomena at the Shivling. Today, the temple uniquely houses two Shivlingas that are worshipped simultaneously.

Ahead of Mahakumbh, the state’s Tourism Department has restored the temple and ghat using red sandstone, with intricate carvings, vibrant paintings, and elegant lighting enhancing their grandeur. Devotees will now experience seamless darshan and spiritual rituals at this revitalized site.

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees

Dashashwamedh Temple’s rich legacy is intertwined with sacred texts such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. It is believed that sage Markandeya advised Dharmaraj Yudhishthira to conduct ten Ashvamedha Yagyas here for divine blessings.

The temple also plays a key role in the Kanwar Yatra, as devotees collect holy water from the Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat to offer at Kashi Vishwanath. The ongoing restoration ensures that the spiritual and cultural essence of this ancient site remains intact, offering devotees a fulfilling experience during Mahakumbh 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza vkp

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days december 12 2024 anr

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days; Check

Yogi govt gears up to add a 'poetic' touch to Maha Kumbh dmn

Yogi govt gears up to add a 'poetic' touch to Maha Kumbh

Leadership clash in INDIA bloc Lalu Prasad breaks silence on Mamata Banerjee intentions gcw

Leadership clash in INDIA bloc? Lalu Prasad breaks silence on Mamata Banerjee’s intentions

Kerala High Court warns of contempt action over road closure CPM conference in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

Kerala High Court warns of contempt action over road closure for CPM conference in Thiruvananthapuram

Recent Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics dmn

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption gcw

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates shk

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza vkp

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days december 12 2024 anr

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon