Dashashwamedh temple and ghat restored to glory for Mahakumbh 2025 under CM Yogi's leadership

The historic Dashashwamedh Temple and Ghat in Prayagraj are being restored under CM Yogi Adityanath for Mahakumbh 2025. Known for its mythological significance, the site’s renovation includes red sandstone work and enhanced facilities, preserving its spiritual and cultural essence for devotees.

The sacred city of Prayagraj, revered as Tirtharaj in Sanatan Dharma, is undergoing a remarkable transformation ahead of Mahakumbh 2025. Under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extensive renovation and beautification work is being carried out at the historic Dashashwamedh Temple and Ghat. This initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Sanatan culture.

Dashashwamedh Ghat holds immense mythological significance as the site of the universe’s first yagya, performed by Lord Brahma. According to the Padma Purana, Brahma consecrated the Brahmeshwar Shivling here, and this sacred location derives its name from the ten Ashvamedha Yagyas he conducted. Worshipping at the Brahmeshwar Mahadev Temple is believed to bring instant spiritual blessings, making it a focal point for devotees, especially during the auspicious month of Shravan.



For ‘Sashakt Bharat’, ‘Swasth Bharat’ is a must: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The temple has endured the test of time, including attempts by Mughal invaders to destroy it. Historical accounts state that Aurangzeb abandoned his attack after witnessing divine phenomena at the Shivling. Today, the temple uniquely houses two Shivlingas that are worshipped simultaneously.

Ahead of Mahakumbh, the state’s Tourism Department has restored the temple and ghat using red sandstone, with intricate carvings, vibrant paintings, and elegant lighting enhancing their grandeur. Devotees will now experience seamless darshan and spiritual rituals at this revitalized site.



Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees

Dashashwamedh Temple’s rich legacy is intertwined with sacred texts such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. It is believed that sage Markandeya advised Dharmaraj Yudhishthira to conduct ten Ashvamedha Yagyas here for divine blessings.

The temple also plays a key role in the Kanwar Yatra, as devotees collect holy water from the Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat to offer at Kashi Vishwanath. The ongoing restoration ensures that the spiritual and cultural essence of this ancient site remains intact, offering devotees a fulfilling experience during Mahakumbh 2025.

Latest Videos