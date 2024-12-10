For ‘Sashakt Bharat’, ‘Swasth Bharat’ is a must: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Monday (Dec 09) that a 'Sashakt Bharat' (Empowered India) is only possible with a 'Swasth Bharat' (Healthy India). He highlighted that both the central and state governments are working with unwavering commitment to ensure the health and well-being of every citizen.

Speaking at the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card distribution ceremony for citizens above 70 years of age at Mahant Digvijaynath Park, the Chief Minister remarked, “From Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya State Employee Cashless Medical Scheme, Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, and financial aid through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, all these initiatives reflect our dedication to creating a strong and empowered India through a healthy India.”

The Chief Minister distributed Vay Vandana Cards to 19 beneficiaries, interacting warmly with them to inquire about their well-being and wishing them a long and healthy life.

Highlighting the government’s strides in strengthening the health and medical sector, Yogi noted, “Before 2017, in the 70 years since independence, Uttar Pradesh had only 12 government medical colleges. Today, the double-engine government has established medical colleges in 65 out of 75 districts in the state.”

He added, “This year alone, 16 medical colleges have commenced operations—13 under government management and three on a PPP model. Additionally, two new private medical colleges have also been inaugurated, further expanding the state's healthcare infrastructure.”

Discussing the transformation in the health sector in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant strides made since 2017. He recalled how, before 2017, encephalitis claimed the lives of a large number of children annually in Gorakhpur and surrounding areas. “Post-2017, the double-engine government has effectively controlled and eradicated this deadly disease,” he stated.

Drawing comparisons to the past, the Chief Minister remarked, “Before 2017, the only medical institution in eastern Uttar Pradesh was BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, which itself was in a dilapidated state. Today, under the double-engine government, AIIMS has been established in Gorakhpur, and BRD Medical College has been upgraded to offer super specialty services.”

He further emphasized the expansion of medical infrastructure in the region, pointing out that districts like Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Gonda, and Bahraich had no medical colleges in the past. “Today, medical colleges have been built or are under construction in all these districts, ensuring accessible healthcare for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the government's efforts to provide advanced healthcare facilities across the state. He stated that government hospitals in every district are now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as ICUs, dialysis units, CT scans, color Doppler, MRI, blood banks, and blood component units, benefiting a large number of citizens.

"Along with controlling encephalitis, the government made significant efforts to safeguard 25 crore citizens of the state during the COVID crisis. After eradicating encephalitis, we also managed to overcome the challenges of COVID-19. This was made possible by the strengthened health infrastructure," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018, the CM described it as the world's largest health insurance scheme. “Under this scheme, beneficiaries receive free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh per year without paying anything. They only need to renew their Ayushman Health Card annually,” he explained.

The Chief Minister further shared that Uttar Pradesh has been the biggest beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, with health cards issued to over 5.25 crore individuals and more than 9 crore beneficiaries listed under the scheme.

“To ensure seamless access to healthcare, the government has made special arrangements in hospitals, including dedicated staff and counters for Ayushman cardholders, so that beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience,” he added.

For those unable to avail of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, CM Yogi noted that the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Uttar Pradesh has been implemented to extend healthcare benefits to the needy, ensuring no one is left behind.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the residents of Gorakhpur are fully benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He shared that in Gorakhpur alone, 280 hospitals—91 government and 189 private—are covered under the scheme. "The government has provided Rs 320 crore to these hospitals for the treatment of beneficiaries under Ayushman Yojana," he stated.

The CM highlighted that despite the government’s various schemes aimed at providing free treatment to every needy citizen, financial assistance is also readily available for those left out. "If any individual is unable to access treatment under these schemes, they are supported on a large scale through the Chief Minister Relief Fund," he said.

Providing an example, the Chief Minister mentioned that in Gorakhpur, financial assistance amounting to Rs 123.16 crore has been extended to 7,437 individuals from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. He assured that if a person is not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Deendayal Cashless Yojana, financial aid is promptly provided through the Relief Fund to ensure no delay in their treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged public representatives and socially aware individuals to actively assist in ensuring that Ayushman and Vandana cards are made for every elderly person above 70 years of age. He emphasized that the scheme is inclusive, with no discrimination based on caste or region and no restrictive conditions.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Vay Vandana Yojana, the Chief Minister described the scheme as a testament to the Prime Minister’s visionary approach. “This initiative ensures that no elderly person feels burdened by their healthcare needs, as the government will take full responsibility for their medical expenses,” he said.

Advising the younger generation to respect and serve the elderly, CM Yogi remarked, “It is our duty to care for those whose hard work and dedication have built the foundation we rely on today.”

He highlighted that Vandana cards for 8,325 elderly individuals have already been issued in Gorakhpur and called on every socially conscious person to ensure that all citizens above 70 years of age benefit from this transformative scheme.

CM interacts with beneficiaries

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with six beneficiaries who had received financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses through the Ayushman Yojana, Deendayal Cashless Yojana, and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. These beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for the government’s support in covering their treatment costs.

Israwati Devi from Rustampur, a beneficiary of the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana Ayushman Card, shared that she had her eye surgery done without spending a single rupee, thanks to the card she obtained just a month ago.

Sandhya Rai from Nakha, a beneficiary of the Deendayal Cashless Scheme, explained that she underwent gall bladder surgery through the scheme and didn’t have to bear any expenses.

Similarly, Sharda Devi from Nakha, an Ayushman Bharat beneficiary, shared that she received a free stone operation after getting her Ayushman card in August.

Ashutosh Sharma, another Deendayal Cashless Scheme beneficiary, told the Chief Minister that he had his leg operated on and didn’t have to pay anything due to the scheme's benefits.

Bhuwari Devi from Gulriya Bazaar, who received cancer treatment support through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, expressed gratitude for the Rs 1.75 lakh assistance, which is helping her continue her treatment. When she mentioned not having an Ayushman card, the Chief Minister assured her that the government would ensure her treatment remains uninterrupted until her card is issued.

Sudhir Singh from Hasa Hussain, another recipient of assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, shared that he is undergoing treatment for mouth cancer and received Rs 3 lakh in financial aid. The Chief Minister assured him of continued support as needed for his ongoing treatment.

The Chief Minister encouraged these beneficiaries to spread awareness about free health schemes and to remain informed about the expenses being covered by the government for their treatment through the hospitals.

CM Yogi has transformed UP into ‘Uttam Pradesh’ from a BIMARU State: Ravi Kishan

At the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card distribution ceremony, Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan Shukla lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for transforming Uttar Pradesh from a BIMARU state into a model of excellence. He highlighted the state’s significant progress under CM Yogi's leadership, particularly in the fields of education and health, with both Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur gaining prominence in these sectors.

750,000 Vay Vandana Cards Issued in Uttar Pradesh

Sangeeta Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat Yojana Uttar Pradesh, shared that 750,000 Ayushman Vay Vandana cards have been issued across the state so far. She added that kidney transplants have now been included under the scheme, reflecting the state government's commitment to expanding healthcare accessibility under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Mahendrapal Singh, and Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Chief Minister's Advisor Avnish Awasthi, BJP Regional President Sahajanand Rai, District President Yudhishthir Singh, Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, and Mahant Ravindra Das of Kalibari.

CM inaugurates Ayushman Card Camp

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a camp for issuing Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards during the event. He emphasized that the process for obtaining the cards should be smooth and hassle-free to ensure maximum benefit for the citizens.

Chief Minister visits Health Department exhibition

The Chief Minister also visited the Health Department's exhibition organized at the venue. While inspecting the exhibition, he participated in ceremonial activities, performing Annaprashan for young children and Godhbharai for expectant mothers, showcasing the government's commitment to health and family welfare initiatives.

