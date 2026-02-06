A monetary dispute in Darbhanga, Bihar, led to a fight during a panchayat meeting. One group later attacked the other, destroying their house. Police have arrested 12 people and named 70 in an FIR. The area is now reportedly peaceful.

A fight broke out between two groups of people during a panchayat meeting on the evening of January 30 in Darbhanga, Bihar, officials said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy, the fight arose over a monetary dispute. After one party filed an FIR, members of that party allegedly entered the other's house and attacked them on January 31. Following the incident, a formal case was registered. A total of 12 people have been arrested, and 70 individuals have been named in the FIR.

Police Detail Arrests and Investigation

"Actually, it was a case of money transaction. A panchayat (village meeting) was convened on the evening of January 30, 2026 during which, a fight broke out between the two parties. One party filed an FIR. Then, on the 31st, one party entered the house of the other party and attacked them. An FIR has been registered. 12 people have been arrested. A total of 70 people are named in the FIR, and an FIR has also been registered against unknown persons. Two peace committee meetings have been held by other officials..." Reddy told ANI.

He further mentioned that there is complete peace in the area. "There is complete peace there. There is also the deputation of the official. And the rest of the process is also going on," added SSP.

Victim Recounts Violent Attack

The victim of the incident, Vikram Paswan, while narrating the incident, demanded justice, claiming that all the youths of the village arrived to attack him and his family. He alleged that the culprits tore down his house and completely destroyed it.

"Vikram Paswan is my name. My brother went to ask him for money from Hamant Kumar. He abused and pushed my brother away. He called the head of the village. He attacked my brother and left him on the 31st. On the 31st, they made a plan. We don't know anything. We came to the village to buy vegetables. All the youths of the village came to attack us. They destroyed the house. They tore the house down and destroyed it," said Paswan.

Details of Monetary Dispute

The victim further mentioned that the culprits allegedly threatened him and had previously thrown him out of the market. "There was Rs. 500,000 left. I had worked in Kerala. I used to go there to ask for money. They used to threaten me, abuse me and throw me out of the market. It was about 6 months' worth of money. We thought we would be attacked. We were killed like animals. We thought we would die. This is what happened. We want justice. No one has given us justice. We don't want this to happen again. (ANI)