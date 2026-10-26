The Defence Acquisition Council has approved new procurement proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore, with 82% of equipment to be sourced from the Indian industry to strengthen the operational and warfighting capabilities of the armed forces.

DAC Approves Procurement Proposals

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), i.e. in-principle administrative approval, to various capital acquisition proposals of the Defence Forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 2,12,000 crore.

Strategic Enhancements for Armed Forces

Indian Army Acquisitions

According to the Ministry of Defence, for the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System, Gun Shot Response System (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Platform Based Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), Unmanned Aerial System Brick Long Range, Surveillance UAV, Integrated Surveillance and Strike System and Long Range Kamikaze Drone System.

The HMVs will enhance operational capabilities, logistic support and mobility in challenging terrains. The Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System will provide matching mobility and firepower to mechanised formations. The GSRS will serve as a force multiplier, providing real-time situational awareness of the forces. The LMRH will be used by both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for Reconnaissance and Surveillance, Combat, Search and Rescue of troops, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, etc., it added. The VSHORADS will engage new-generation small-size aerial threats, while C-UAS will enhance the survivability of Tanks in the modern battlefield. The Surveillance and Drone Systems will enhance the surveillance and targeting capabilities of the Indian Army.

Indian Navy and Air Force Upgrades

For the Indian Navy, approval was given for the procurement of Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) and other major Naval platforms. The AODS will enhance the credibility of anti-missile defence, especially against modern anti-ship missiles of adversaries. The indigenously designed and constructed major Naval platforms will possess modern-day warfare capabilities and enhance the combat capability of the Navy.

For the Indian Air Force, approval was accorded for the procurement of Helicopters, Air Defence Systems, Weapons and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System to enhance the air defence and warfighting capabilities, the Defence Minister said. The procurement of Special Utility Helicopters will help the Indian Air Force to meet the important air transport requirements. The X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas.

According to the Ministry, out of the total AoNs accorded, approximately 82% of the procurements will be made from Indian Industry.

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