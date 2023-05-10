Cyclone Mocha: IMD alerts heavy rains in Andaman and Nicobar islands; Read details

The deep depression is reportedly 1460 km (south-southwest) of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and 1350 km (south-southwest) of Sittwe in Myanmar.

Port Blair: The Cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal moved towards the west-northwest and deepened into a deep depression on Wednesday which is roughly 540 KM away from Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The deep depression is reportedly 1460 km (south-southwest) of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and 1350 km (south-southwest) of Sittwe in Myanmar, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which is closely monitoring the cyclonic storm.

A statement issued by GK Das, Director (Weather) at Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, reads, "The deep depression is very likely to move north-westwards for some time and then towards north-north westwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region in the evening."

It further says, "Then the deep depression will continue to move towards north-north westwards. Later, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on May 11. On May 12, it will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal."

Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve gradually and will move towards the north-northeast direction. It will weaken slightly from May 13 and will pass through the southeast of Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar (Rakhine State) around the forenoon of May 14 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph, his statement reads.

Due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the government of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has already released alerts and public advisories.

Fishermen of Andaman and Nicobar coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 13.

The cyclonic storm which has been named 'Mocha' is likely to cause heavy rainfall till May 12 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

