    Rajasthan opposes same-sex marriage, 6 states seek more time to examine: Centre informs SC

    On Wednesday, the top court stated that Indian law allows anyone to adopt a child regardless of their marital status and that the law acknowledges that there may be circumstances other than the "ideal family" having its own biological children.

    First Published May 10, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    The central government on Wednesday (May 10) informed the Supreme Court that it has received replies from as many as seven states on the same-sex marriage issue. The Centre said that the Congress-led Rajasthan has opposed the idea. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Assam and Sikkim said they will need more time to examine this.

    The hearing on a batch of petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage is continuing the ninth day before the top court bench.

    On April 19, the Centre had informed the court that it has written to the chief secretaries of states, informing them that the same-sex marriage case is being heard by the Supreme Court. The move to inform the states is despite the Supreme Court having already made it clear on April 18 that it would not venture into the realm of personal laws of various religions.

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said it must be alive to the fact that the concept of marriage has evolved and must accept the basic proposition that marriage itself is entitled to constitutional protection as it is not just a matter of statutory recognition.

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) argued in its submission to the Supreme Court that while the concept of gender may be "fluid," motherhood and motherhood are not. The Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

