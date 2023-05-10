Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC slams govt, police department over killing of doctor in taluk hospital; 'Failed to protect doctor'

    A special bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath said the police were trained and expected to protect women and children, but they failed to protect the young doctor.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 10, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday came down heavily upon the state government and the police for their "failure" to protect doctors in light of the murder of a 23-year-old doctor at a taluk hospital in the Kottarakkar of the Kollam district by a patient. A special bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath said the police were trained and expected to protect women and children, but they failed to protect the young doctor.

    "It is a complete failure of the system. Having an aid post in a hospital is not enough. When you (police) knew the man was acting abnormally, you should have restrained him.

    "You should be able to anticipate the unanticipated. Else there is no need for the police. Over time, we have become casual, Did you not fail this girl?" the bench asked, adding that it had on several occasions in the past warned that such an incident would occur if nothing was done.

    "This is what we were scared of. We had said in the past that something like this could happen," the bench said.

    According to the court, the incident has caused "fear psychosis" in the parents, doctors, and medical students.

    "Doctors have gone on strike. What excuse would you give for denial of treatment to thousands of patients as a result? Can you blame the doctors for any problem caused to any patient today due to the strike?" the court asked the state government.

    The doctor was fatally stabbed by a man who was supposedly a suspended school teacher who had been escorted there by police following a dispute with his family.

    According to an officer of Kottarakkara police, while a wound on the leg of the man -- identified as Sandeep -- was being dressed by doctor Vandana Das, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and scalpel.

    The incident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday morning and Das succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

    The brunt of the attack was borne by the young doctor while the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured. The doctor was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved. 

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
