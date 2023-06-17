Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy 'weakens' into deep depression, IMD issues yellow alert for Jaisalmer, Barmer & other parts

    Cyclone Biparjoy update: Heavy rainfall was triggered in various parts of India because of Cyclone Biparjoy. It continued to lash parts of Gujarat, where the cyclone made landfall on Thursday. The storm is expected to move towards Rajasthan, causing extremely heavy rainfall.

    After making landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas, Cyclone Biparjoy, has weakened into a deep depression and is further expected to weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours of Saturday. At 11:30 p.m. on June 16, over Southeast Pakistan, the cyclonic storm deteriorated into a deep depression, according to IMD.

    "At 2330 hours IST yesterday, the 16th of June 2023, over Southeast Pakistan bordering Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, some 100 km northeast of Dholavira, Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy deteriorated into a Deep Depression. To gradually deteriorate into a Depression during the course of the following 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

    Cyclone Biparjoy to impact Rajasthan

    According to authorities, Cyclone Biparjoy, which travelled towards the state as a deep depression after making landfall in Gujarat, caused heavy rains to fall in several portions of Rajasthan on Friday. The significant rainfall had an impact on rail traffic in the North Western Railway zone, resulting in the cancellation of 14 trains.

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall is also likely to lash Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Saturday due to Cyclone Biparjoy. According to weather department officials, rainfall will continue in parts of Rajasthan till Monday.

    Cyclone Biparjoy, which had been churning over the Arabian Sea for more than ten days, made landfall at Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday and left a path of devastation in the Kutch and Saurashtra areas of the western coastal state.

    According to IMD reports, the cyclone made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch. It had its origins in the Arabian Sea and had swept over the west coast of India.

    After Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal portions of the state on Thursday evening, 127 citizens were evacuated from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and relocated to NDH School Dwarka earlier in the day by a total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. According to NDRF, there were 82 men, 27 women, and 15 children among the evacuated residents.

