Tamil Nadu BJP secy SG Suryah arrested; BJP says 'arrests will not deter us'

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party secretary SG Suryah was arrested by the Madurai district cyber crime police late Friday night in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan.

According to police officials, the case dates back to two weeks ago when Suryah had released a statement on Madurai Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Su Venkatesan. Suryah had accused a Communist councillor named Viswanathan of compelling a hygiene worker to clean a drain filled with faeces, resulting in the worker's death due to allergies. In a letter to MP Venkatesan, Suryah strongly criticized the incident. It was then that the CPI-M lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police, claiming that the incident happened in Cuddalore, not Madurai and that derogatory remarks had been made against the CPI-M leader.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, late Friday night, around 11:15 pm, the Madurai Police arrived at the Chennai residence of Suryah and took him into custody.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests claiming political vendetta.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai slammed the arrest. Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said: "The arrest of BJP state secretary SG Surya is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK...These arrests will not deter us & we will continue to be bearers of the uncomfortable truth."

This arrest follows the recent development of state minister Senthil Balaji being remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until June 23, 2023, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The ruling was made by the Chennai Metropolitan Session Court on Friday.