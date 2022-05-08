Cyclone Asani likely to intensify further; West Bengal, Odisha on high alert

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a warning to its staff and disaster management teams in response to the formation of cyclonic storm Asani, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone, according to mayor Firhad Hakim on Sunday.

Cyclone Asani is expected to grow into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday, May 8. The meteorological service cautioned in a statement that cyclone Asani is expected to travel northwestwards and strengthen into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' during the next 12 hours.

"The cyclonic storm 'Asani' moved northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 13 kmph and lay centred about 480 km westnorthwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 400 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 940 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 1000 km south southeast of Puri (Odisha) at 08.30 hours IST on May 8," according to the weather department.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre in Andhra Pradesh, cyclone Asani is highly likely to continue moving northwestwards till May 10 evening, when it will approach westcentral and bordering northwest Bay of Bengal near the coastlines of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Following that, it is quite likely to recurve north-northeastwards and proceed into the northwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha. The forecast service predicted that Cyclone Asani would not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but would instead travel parallel to the shore. Odisha and West Bengal administrations have taken all necessary measures to deal with the issue.

Meanwhile, fishermen are cautioned not to enter into the east central and southeast Bay of Bengal, as well as the adjacent Andaman Sea, on May 8. On May 9 and 10, the central regions of the Bay of Bengal, and from May 10 to 12, the Northwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen who are out at sea are encouraged to return to shore.

As the weather event in March has passed, Cyclone Asani would be the first cyclonic cyclone of the season.

