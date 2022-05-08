Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Asani likely to intensify further; West Bengal, Odisha on high alert

    The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a warning to its staff and disaster management teams in response to the formation of cyclonic storm Asani, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone, according to mayor Firhad Hakim on Sunday.

    Cyclone Asani likely to intensify further West Bengal Odisha on high alert gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 5:29 PM IST

    Cyclone Asani is expected to grow into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday, May 8. The meteorological service cautioned in a statement that cyclone Asani is expected to travel northwestwards and strengthen into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' during the next 12 hours.

    "The cyclonic storm 'Asani' moved northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 13 kmph and lay centred about 480 km westnorthwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 400 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 940 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 1000 km south southeast of Puri (Odisha) at 08.30 hours IST on May 8," according to the weather department.

    According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre in Andhra Pradesh, cyclone Asani is highly likely to continue moving northwestwards till May 10 evening, when it will approach westcentral and bordering northwest Bay of Bengal near the coastlines of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

    Following that, it is quite likely to recurve north-northeastwards and proceed into the northwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha. The forecast service predicted that Cyclone Asani would not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but would instead travel parallel to the shore. Odisha and West Bengal administrations have taken all necessary measures to deal with the issue.

    The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a warning to its staff and disaster management teams in response to the formation of cyclonic storm Asani, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone, according to mayor Firhad Hakim on Sunday. He stated that all staff leaves are being cancelled in order to cope with any emergency that may arise as a result of the storm, which he believes is unlikely to impact the city but would bring severe rains in its aftermath.

    Also Read | Cyclone Asani unlikely to make landfall; Odisha, West Bengal braces for storm

    Meanwhile, fishermen are cautioned not to enter into the east central and southeast Bay of Bengal, as well as the adjacent Andaman Sea, on May 8. On May 9 and 10, the central regions of the Bay of Bengal, and from May 10 to 12, the Northwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen who are out at sea are encouraged to return to shore.

    As the weather event in March has passed, Cyclone Asani would be the first cyclonic cyclone of the season.

    Also Read | Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    For the Love of God Documentary series on Mother Teresa reveals darker side of the saint gcw

    Mother Teresa covered up for Catholic Church: A new documentary series on saint's 'darker side'

    BJP leader files plea in Allahabad High Court to open 20 rooms in Taj Mahal for hidden Hindu idols gcw

    Hindu idols at Taj Mahal? An appeal to dig into 'hidden chambers'

    Two cylinders then, now it's one at same price: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi does math on LPG price hike

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 10, confirms Sanjay Raut - adt

    Saffron powerplay in Ayodhya: Thackerays to visit temple town to 'seek blessings'

    Khalistani flags put up at Himachal Pradesh assembly s gate CM says strict action against culprits gcw

    Khalistani flags put up at Himachal Pradesh assembly's gate, CM says strict action against culprits

    Recent Stories

    For the Love of God Documentary series on Mother Teresa reveals darker side of the saint gcw

    Mother Teresa covered up for Catholic Church: A new documentary series on saint's 'darker side'

    Postpartum hair loss: Here's some tips to take care, maintain healthy hair

    Postpartum hair loss: Here's some tips to take care, maintain healthy hair

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out-tgy

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out

    Watch A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls gcw

    Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding Here is when and where they are getting hitched drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Here’s when and where they are getting hitched

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon