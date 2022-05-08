Cyclone Asani unlikely to make landfall; Odisha, West Bengal braces for storm

Cyclone Asani will not make landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, according to the forecast service, but will travel parallel to the coast. On Tuesday (May 10) evening, the cyclonic storm building in the Bay of Bengal is expected to travel northwestward towards the shores of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the surrounding Andaman Sea is expected to strengthen into cyclonic storm Asani on Sunday morning. It predicted that the weather system will intensify into a strong cyclonic storm later in the evening.

"A deep depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 300 kilometres west-southwest of Port Blair. To proceed northwestward and strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal by morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over the eastern-central Bay of Bengal by sunset today," the IMD said.

Cyclone Asani will not make landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, according to the forecast service, but will travel parallel to the coast. On Tuesday (May 10) evening, the cyclonic storm building in the Bay of Bengal is expected to travel northwestward towards the shores of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. It will then recurve northwards, heading for the northwest Bay of Bengal.

The coastal areas of Odisha and the southern half of West Bengal, including the state capital Kolkata, are expected to be pounded by mild to moderate rain beginning Tuesday, according to the IMD.

Fishermen have been cautioned not to travel into the sea or along and off the coastlines of West Bengal and Odisha from May 10 until further notice, according to Met department director in Kolkata Sanjib Bandyopadhyay. The seas off the coast of Odisha will start rough on May 9 and even worse on May 10. On May 10, the wind speed at sea will increase to 80-90 kmph. These windy conditions will last until May 11 and then subside.

Also Read | Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

Odisha's coastal districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri, may have mild to moderate rainfall on May 10 and 11.

Cyclone Asani would be the season's first cyclonic storm, as a comparable meteorological event in March had faded away before it could reach cyclonic power. Odisha and West Bengal governments have taken all precautionary measures to deal with the potential crisis. Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena stated that plans have been taken to evacuate 7.5 lakh people across 18 districts in the event of an emergency due to the oncoming cyclonic storm. According to the SRC, rescue and relief troops have been placed on standby, and a decision on their deployment will be made once a clearer picture emerges.

Also Read | Odisha braces for cyclone; districts told to arrange safe shelters

Also Read | IMD issues cyclone alert, may pass through Odisha-West Bengal coast