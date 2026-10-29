Cyclone Arnab has caused heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, destroying ready-to-harvest paddy crops. Farmers, struggling with high cultivation costs and loans, are now urging the government for immediate damage assessment and financial relief.

Cyclone Arnab Hits Chhattisgarh Agriculture

Unseasonal rainfall and strong winds under the influence of Cyclone Arnab have damaged paddy crops ready for harvesting in several parts of Chhattisgarh, leaving farmers worried about repaying agricultural loans and meeting their families' expenses. Intermittent rain over the past two days has affected several regions of the state, including Bastar, Raipur, Bilaspur and Surguja divisions.

In Raipur, the sky remained cloudy on Thursday morning, while farmers reported damage to paddy crops that had ripened and were awaiting harvest. Farmers said strong winds had flattened standing paddy plants, while waterlogging in several fields had increased the risk of further crop damage. They said they had borrowed money to arrange seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs, and the loss of their ready-to-harvest crop had left them uncertain about repaying their loans and managing household expenses.

Farmers Demand Government Assistance

Financial Hardships Following Crop Loss

Farmer Tarachand Sahu said two days of rainfall had caused significant damage just as the paddy crop had fully ripened and preparations for harvesting were underway. "Two days of rain have caused considerable damage to our crops. The paddy had fully ripened, and preparations for harvesting were underway, but the rain has undone all our hard work. We had taken a loan from the government for farming, and now it is time to repay it. With the crop damaged, we have neither grain left to eat nor any way to repay the loan. We demand that the government assess the damage soon and provide compensation," Sahu said.

Farmer Piyush Sahu said the paddy crop in his field was ready for harvesting, but adverse weather had damaged the entire crop. He said farmers had been waiting for paddy procurement and the losses now threatened their families' financial stability. "The paddy in the field had ripened and was ready for harvesting, but the entire crop has been destroyed due to the bad weather. Farmers had been waiting for paddy procurement for a long time, but the damage to the crop now threatens to worsen their families' financial situation. We demand that the government conduct a survey soon and provide financial assistance to the affected farmers," Sahu said.

Another farmer, Moti Lal Sahu, said strong winds and rain over the past two days had flattened standing paddy crops and caused waterlogging in fields. He said cultivation involved substantial expenditure, with farmers borrowing money to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other essential inputs. "Strong winds and rain over the past two days have flattened the standing paddy crop in the fields, and water has accumulated in the fields. Farming involves considerable expenditure. We had taken loans for seeds, fertilisers and other necessities, but after the crop was damaged, we are now worried about repaying the loan," he said. (ANI)

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