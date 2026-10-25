Nine ports in Tamil Nadu have issued cyclone alerts as a Bay of Bengal depression intensifies. The storm is expected to strike the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28 with high-speed winds and heavy rainfall across the surrounding coastal regions.

Cyclone Warning Signals Hoisted at Nine Ports

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI): Cyclone warning signals have begun at nine ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore, after a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. The system is likely to strengthen further and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depression formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 24 and is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further. The system is expected to develop into a very severe cyclonic storm and lie over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28.

Forecast and Impact Assessment

According to the IMD, the system is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam around forenoon on October 28. Wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, are likely at the time of landfall. Cyclone warning signals have been hoisted at nine ports, including Nagapattinam, Chennai, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi.

Current Weather Conditions in Puducherry

Puducherry and neighbouring areas have been experiencing continuous rainfall since Saturday night as the northeast monsoon remains active in the region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Puducherry, Karaikal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the weather forecast.

Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of Puducherry, particularly in urban areas such as Coast Road, Krishna Nagar and Laspet Sarum, causing inconvenience to residents. Local residents have urged the Puducherry government to take immediate steps to drain the accumulated water and address the situation.

IMD Intensification Timeline

Meanwhile, the IMD on Saturday said a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal is projected to intensify into a depression during the day and further develop into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

In a post on X, the IMD said the low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal had intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over the east-central Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am IST on October 24. According to the IMD, the system is projected to remain over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24. It is then projected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression on October 25, followed by a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

The weather agency further stated that the system is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify further before reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28. The IMD issued the update in its Special Message No. 3, based on observations recorded at 5:30 am IST on October 24.

Speaking to a reporter on Friday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra outlined the step-by-step intensification timeline, noting that the system is expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by late October. “A low-pressure area has formed over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal this morning. It is likely to concentrate into a depression on the 24th, a deep depression on the 25th, and a cyclonic storm on the 26th morning over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it will move west-northwestwards and reach near North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coast around 28th early morning. Under its influence, at present, wind speed is about 35 to 45 kilometres per hour, gusting to 55 kilometres per hour over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal,” Mohapatra told ANI. (ANI)