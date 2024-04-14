Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Customer bites off shopkeeper's finger in dispute over Rs 50 and frock exchange in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

    In a shocking incident, a shopkeeper's finger was bit off by a customer after the former asked to pay an additional Rs 50 for an exchange of a frock in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    In an appalling incident,  a man bit off the fingers of a shopkeeper following a quarrel over Rs 50 in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when shopkeeper Shiv Chandra Karwaria, who operates a garment shop, attended to a customer seeking to purchase a frock. After the customer bought the frock, he left the shop premises.

    The following day, the individual returned to the shop and informed Karwaria that the frock he had bought was too small, requesting a larger size. Karwaria told him that he would need to pay an additional Rs 50 for the larger frock. The customer refused to pay Rs 50 after the two got into an argument.

    The situation escalated dramatically when the man suddenly bit off Karwaria's left-hand finger. Additionally, he also inflicted injuries on Karwaria's son by biting him.

    Following the incident, the accused threw the shopkeeper's clothes onto the road from his shop before fleeing the scene. Karwaria soon filed a complaint at a nearby police station.

    The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Naraini, Suresh Saini, confirmed that a case had been registered based on the shopkeeper's complaint. The SHO stated that the police were actively searching for the accused, and legal action would be taken against him once he was apprehended.
     

